Glenn Irwin pledged to donate his podium bonus money to the families of Owen Jenner and Shane Richardson after the Northern Ireland rider finished third in Sunday’s British Superbike Sprint race at Donington Park.

Jenner, who was 21 and from East Sussex, and 29-year-old Shane Richardson from New Zealand tragically lost their lives in a multiple rider incident in the British Supersport race at round one of the championship at the May Bank Holiday meeting at Oulton Park in Cheshire.

Reigning BSB champion Kyle Ryde made the same promise after he finished as the runner-up in Saturday’s opening race.

Irwin, who finished outside the rostrum places in fourth on Saturday, said: “Like Kyle – we were at the North West 200 last week and we both said we would donate some bonus money to the families of Shane [Richardson] and Owen Jenner – so Kyle done it yesterday.

Northern Ireland rider Glenn Irwin finished third in the British Superbike Sprint race at Donington Park. (Photo by Double Red)

“I didn’t get much for third, £1,000, but we’ll give £500 to Shane’s kids and £500 towards Owen’s family for however it may help them.”

Former champion Bradley Ray sealed a Donington double on the Raceways Yamaha, following up his victory in the first race on Saturday with another win in the 12-lap Sprint.

Irwin lost time when he ran on at the Fogarty Esses after attempting to pass Ray on the brakes on lap eight.

The Ulster rider dropped to fourth but picked off Rory Skinner (Cheshire Mouldings Ducati) on the last lap to snatch third.

Ray won by 1.1s from pole man Ryde (OMG Nitrous Competitions Yamaha) to take his third win of the season on his return to the championship after two seasons competing in World Superbikes

Behind the top three, Skinner – who set a new BSB lap record in 1’26.952s – closed out fourth ahead of Leon Haslam (Moto Rapido Ducati), Josh Brookes (DAO Racing Honda) and Honda Racing duo Andrew Irwin and Tommy Bridewell.