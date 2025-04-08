Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Glenn Irwin will head to the Easter British Superbike test at Donington Park in high spirits after a positive start to his official pre-season preparations in Spain.

The Northern Ireland rider topped the times at the opening two-day BSB test at Navarra in Spain on Sunday and Monday on the Hager PBM Ducati.

Irwin, who claimed third in the championship last year after finishing as the title runner-up in consecutive seasons in 2022 and 2023, was 0.263s ahead of Danny Kent (McAMS Yamaha), with former champion Tommy Bridewell a further two tenths back in third on the Honda Racing UK Fireblade.

Irwin said his Panigale V4 Superbike was a “very different bike” to the machine he rode last year but the Carrickfergus man is feeling good after the Spanish shakedown.

Glenn Irwin headed the times at the first official British Superbike test of the year at Navarra in Spain on the Hager PBM Ducati. (Photo by Double Red)

“We came to Navarra with the objective of just working with the guys again which has been fun,” said Irwin.

“The layout here has improved a lot, it’s a really, really good track now, hopefully we can return.

“We had quite a lot of things to try. My Ducati from last year to this is a very different bike but it’s been enjoyable to ride, I feel really comfortable on the bike.

“We ended the test fastest which isn’t so important, but we were low into the ’45s with 20-plus laps on the tyres every time we exited the pits. No new tyres this afternoon [Monday] and lots of really good race pace.

“The guys adapted the bike to the new tyre and I adapted my riding style a little bit and we’ve had a great, enjoyable couple of days. Roll on Donington.”

Irwin won eight races last year, with only champion Kyle Ryde securing more victories (9) over the course of the season.

Ryde and fellow Yamaha riders Bradley Ray and Joe Talbot were absent from the test and are currently without a ride for 2025 after the OMG Racing Team announced its shock withdrawal from the championship.

In a statement on Tuesday, April 1, OMG Racing said this was ‘due to significant commercial circumstances beyond our control’.

However, BSB organisers MSVR are working with OMG Racing to try and secure alternative options for the trio.

Honda Racing UK’s Andrew Irwin was sixth quickest of the BSB riders, one second off his brother Glenn’s fastest lap.

Ulsterman Scott Swann enjoyed a positive test on the Send My Bag by IWR Honda ahead of his first full season in BSB.

Swann – third in last year’s National Superstock 1000 Championship – was 17th fastest overall.

Also at Navarra, North West 200 record holder Alastair Seeley was in action on his SMS/Nicholl Oils BMW machine as he gears up for the north coast road race in May, while Magherafelt’s Paul Jordan also took part on the Jackson Racing Honda.