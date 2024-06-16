Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Glenn Irwin dropped to second in the British Superbike Championship following a testing weekend at round four at Knockhill in Scotland.

The Carrickfergus man failed to put any points on the board in Saturday’s opening race after he was black flagged when smoke was spotted coming from the back of his Hager PBM Ducati.

Irwin continued to circulate for a few laps before eventually pulling out.

As a result, he was penalised by the organisers with four penalty points, giving Irwin a cumulative total of six points.

Glenn Irwin on the Hager PBM Ducati at Knockhill in Scotland. Picture: David Yeomans Photography

This meant he had to start Sunday’s opening race from the back of the grid.

Irwin, though, fought his way through to finish eighth as Rory Skinner claimed a popular win in front of his home fans in the wet on the Cheshire Mouldings BMW.

New championship leader Tommy Bridewell, who sealed his first victory as a Honda Racing rider in dominant style on Saturday, finished third behind Christian Iddon (Oxford Products Ducati).

Iddon won the final race of the weekend, which was red-flagged on the 22nd lap when Leon Haslam came off the ROKiT BMW.

Bridewell clinched the runner-up spot with third going to Danny Kent (McAMS Yamaha), who came home ahead of Skinner.

Bridewell, who edged out Irwin to win the title last year by only half a point, now leads the Ulsterman by 11 points going into round five at Snetterton (July 12-14).

“It’s been a fantastic weekend,” Bridewell said.

“It’s such a tough little track and if you’re half a tenth down sometimes it can punish you.

“The bike has worked great and we’re on a really good run at the minute and it’s testament to the hard work of Honda.

“I feel like I’m riding great and Honda are performing to the level that they should and have been able to.”

Team-mate Andrew Irwin was celebrating a podium on Saturday with a strong ride to third behind Bridewell and Skinner, but the Carrick man was out of luck on Sunday with two DNFs.

In the Supersport class, Dubliner Jack Kennedy chalked up a double for Honda Racing.

The four-time champion won the Sprint race on Saturday by three seconds from Luke Stapleford, with Alastair Seeley earning his first podium of the season in third on the Binch Racing Yamaha.

Randalstown’s Eugene McManus crossed the line in fourth on the ROKiT Haslam Racing Ducati.

On Sunday, Kennedy sealed a brace, beating Ben Currie (Oxford Products Ducati) by 1.6s with Stapleford rounding out the top three ahead of Seeley.