The Carrickfergus man was fifth in Saturday’s Sprint race at the newly-resurfaced Leicestershire circuit after struggling with a tyre problem, while Irwin crashed out at Redgate corner in race two.

He lined up on the fourth row for race three on the BeerMonster Ducati and scythed his way through the field in the 20-lap finale yesterday, passing Leon Haslam (ROKiT BMW) to move into third.

However, the 33-year-old was unable to close the deficit to eventual winner Kyle Ryde (OMG Yamaha) and Irwin’s team-mate Tommy Bridewell, who broke clear at the front.

Glenn Irwin finished third in race three at Donington Park and is second in the British Superbike Championship after three rounds

Ryde held on for his second win of the weekend by 1.397s from Bridewell, with Irwin crossing the line 2.19s further back.

The Northern Ireland man, back in BSB action after a Superbike double at the North West 200, said: “As many people have said, it’s about what you do on the difficult weekends.

“In race one we definitely had some sort of tyre issue and came away with a fifth, and in race two we actually had an issue with the bike.

“I’m not saying it caused the crash but it’s maybe good that it caused the crash, is probably what I would say, because it could have been a lot worse.

Honda Racing UK rider Andrew Irwin had a difficult weekend at Donington Park after crashing out of all three races. Picture: David Yeomans

“I tried to save my tyre so much from the beginning. I tried to go with five (laps) to go but despite saving my tyre, there was nothing.”

Ryde was denied a hat-trick after crashing out of the lead at Redgate in race two.

The Safety Car was deployed and the pack grouped up, resulting in a frantic dash for victory over the final handful of laps.

Australian Jason O’Halloran came out on top on the McAMS Yamaha by 0.3s from Ryan Vickers (OMG Yamaha), with Josh Brookes making it onto the rostrum in third on the FHO Racing BMW ahead of Haslam.

Bridewell – second in Saturday’s Sprint race – was ruled out with a problem on the Ducati, thwarting his prospects of a rostrum finish.

Nonetheless, he is the new leader of the championship after three rounds, taking over at the top by only three points from Irwin.

On a disastrous weekend for Andrew Irwin, the Honda Racing UK rider failed to score a single point.

Irwin came off in the opener on Saturday after contact with Christian Iddon at the Melbourne Loop.

He then slid out of fourth place in race two on the second lap at the Old Hairpin yesterday, while the 27-year-old was involved in a repeat of his crash on Saturday, this time colliding with Storm Stacey in race three.

Meanwhile, Carrick’s Alastair Seeley was back on the podium in the British championship after clinching third in the National Superstock 1000 race on the SYNETIQ BMW.

Donegal’s Richard Kerr won the race on his AMD Motorsport Honda after edging out Dan Linfoot on the last lap.

Sam Laffins from Dromara was fourth in the second National Junior Superstock race following his runner-up finish on Saturday.

In the British Supersport race on Sunday, Eugene McManus finished seventh with Eunan McGlinchey in 10th.

Young gun Alexander Rowan took sixth in the second British Talent Cup race after his fifth place in race one.