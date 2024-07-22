Northern Ireland's Glenn Irwin during the British Superbike weekend at Brands Hatch. (Photo by Double Red)

​Glenn Irwin recovered from crash drama yesterday at Brands Hatch to battle up the field and finish seventh in the closing British Superbike Championship outing.

​The Hager PBM Ducati rider from Northern Ireland had placed fourth in Saturday’s opening race to bolster his title ambitions but then suffered a first-corner crash yesterday.

Medical staff cleared Irwin for the third race of the round and he produced a determined ride to rise up from 23rd on the grid and secure welcome points.

He finished Friday’s practice second on the timesheets and managed to maintain that momentum with third out of qualifying for a front-row start for the first 20-lap race.

Yamaha’s Ryan Vickers claimed the win but Irwin had to settle for fourth following a thrilling battle that left him just over a second adrift of Tommy Bridewell’s second.

His brother, Andrew, secured a superb podium place for Honda.

Sunday’s 12-lap outing ended in disappointment early on with a crash that resulted in Irwin stretchered away.

The 34-year-old managed to make the line for the closing test and, from the back row, proved impressive over the 20-lap challenge, having gained five places on the opening lap alone.

As a result, he now sits second overall – with Bridewell clear by 19 points at the top of the standings.

“It’s no secret we tried something different with the rear shock for Saturday’s race and although it didn’t work as we’d hoped, we’re continually trying to develop the bike,” said Irwin. “We persevered but realised it wasn’t the right solution so went back to what we knew for Sunday, and I felt good in morning warm-up despite the damp conditions.

"My confidence was high but (after the crash) I genuinely thought my season may have been over.

"Full credit to the BSB medics and my own physio, they got me ready for the race and I showed the fight and resilience in me.

"I had some right-arm fatigue, which I guess was my body overcompensating for the neck pain, but we didn’t lose too many points and are closer to the championship lead than we were this time last year.

"We’ll regroup and come out fighting at the next round.”