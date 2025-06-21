Glenn Irwin ruled out of opening British Superbike race at Snetterton after crash in free practice
The Hager PBM Ducati rider has been taken to Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.
An official statement said: “Glenn Irwin was taken to the circuit medical centre after a crash in Free Practice 3.
“Following x-rays on his hip and right leg at the circuit medical centre where nothing was visible, he has been taken to Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for further scans and is unfit for Qualifying.
“Further updates will follow when available.”
Irwin is second in the championship standings ahead of this weekend’s races at Snetterton, 12 points behind former champion Bradley Ray.
The 35-year-old could still take part in Sunday’s two races, when he would have to start from the back of the grid.
Irwin was eighth fastest overall on Friday in free practice.
Race one on Saturday is at 16:00 BST.