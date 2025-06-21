Glenn Irwin ruled out of opening British Superbike race at Snetterton after crash in free practice

Kyle White
By Kyle White

News Letter Assistant Sports Editor

Published 21st Jun 2025, 12:54 BST
Updated 21st Jun 2025, 15:47 BST
Glenn Irwin (Hager PBM Ducati) crashed during FP3 at Snetterton on Saturday. (Photo by Double Red)placeholder image
Glenn Irwin (Hager PBM Ducati) crashed during FP3 at Snetterton on Saturday. (Photo by Double Red)
Northern Ireland’s Glenn Irwin has been ruled out of the opening race of the weekend at Snetterton following a crash in the final free practice session at round three of the British Superbike Championship.

The Hager PBM Ducati rider has been taken to Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.

An official statement said: “Glenn Irwin was taken to the circuit medical centre after a crash in Free Practice 3.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Following x-rays on his hip and right leg at the circuit medical centre where nothing was visible, he has been taken to Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for further scans and is unfit for Qualifying.

“Further updates will follow when available.”

Irwin is second in the championship standings ahead of this weekend’s races at Snetterton, 12 points behind former champion Bradley Ray.

The 35-year-old could still take part in Sunday’s two races, when he would have to start from the back of the grid.

Irwin was eighth fastest overall on Friday in free practice.

Race one on Saturday is at 16:00 BST.

Related topics:Northern IrelandNorfolk
News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice