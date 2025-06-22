Glenn Irwin accepts his British Superbike Championship challenge is “ruined” following a frightening crash at Snetterton on Saturday.

The Hager PBM Ducati rider was high-sided from his machine on the exit of the Esses and has suffered fractures to his hip socket and pelvis.

Irwin, who is being treated in Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, expects to be ruled out for some time.

However, the 35-year-old says he is “grateful” the incident in FP3 on Saturday morning was not much worse after he narrowly avoided being struck by his brother Andrew and Scottish rider Rory Skinner, who did not see him lying prone at the side of the track.

Glenn Irwin sustained fractures in a crash in free practice at Snetterton in Norfolk on Saturday. (Photo by Ian Hopgood Photography)

“I’m very grateful – obviously you seen Andrew [Irwin] was very close to me and also Rory [Skinner],” said Irwin in a video message posted on social media.

“When I crashed the guys couldn’t see me with the cloud of dust.”

Irwin was 12 points behind 2022 champion Bradley Ray ahead of the third round at Snetterton and was a key contender for the title, but his injury setback means his hopes of becoming Northern Ireland’s first BSB champion have been put on hold for now.

“I wanted to first of all thank you for all the messages from riders, fans, sponsors, marshals – the list goes on. I’m really grateful for all my well wishes,” Irwin said in his message.

“I’m happy to share with everyone where we are. I’ve smashed my sacrum, it’s in lots of little pieces, but they are quite close together so we may actually not need surgery.

“I have another fracture in my pelvis where the hip socket goes into – that’s the only injuries I have.

“Neurologically everything is OK, they tested all that.

“I end by apologising to the team because we’ve ruined our championship challenge for sure – we will be missing for a little while.

“But in true Glenn style, we’re resilient, we’re determined and we will be back.

“The goal is what the goal has always been and that’s to lift the British Superbike Championship.”

Irwin claimed three runner-up finishes and a third-place result from five races at Oulton Park and Donington Park prior to his accident.

He has finished as the championship runner-up twice, including missing out by a mere half a point to his then PBM Ducati team-mate Tommy Bridewell in 2023.