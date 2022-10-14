OMG Yamaha’s Bradley Ray, who leads the Showdown by 66 points from Irwin and has his first chance to secure the title in Saturday’s Sprint race (16:05 BST), topped the times by 0.4s from Jason O’Halloran (McAMS Yamaha), with Danny Buchan third on the SYNETIQ BMW, only five thousandths of a second slower than O’Halloran.

Peter Hickman (FHO Racing BMW) was next ahead of Showdown contender Tommy Bridewell (Oxford Products Ducati), followed by Irwin, who was under nine tenths down on Ray’s time.

Carrickfergus man Irwin, who is only one point clear of Bridewell in the standings, said: “In racing anything can happen. Ultimately we all want to win the championship and that is what we set out to do every year. Racing can throw up strange things and we have seen it before.

Glenn Irwin is second in the British Superbike Championship Showdown ahead of the final round at Brands Hatch in Kent.

“Brands Hatch is a track where Tommy [Bridewell] and the Ducati have been exceptionally strong before. It is Brad’s [Bradley Ray] local, Jason [O’Halloran] has a fantastic record there, but I believe I can put it amongst them and if I am going to hold on to second in the championship or grab any opportunity that might present itself, then we need to go and do it.”

Andrew Irwin (SYNETIQ BMW) was ninth fastest while Dublin rider Jack Kennedy was 16th on the Mar-Train Yamaha Racing.