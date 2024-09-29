Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Glenn Irwin broke the lap record at Donington Park on his way to a hard-fought victory in the British Superbike Sprint race on Sunday.

The Hager PBM Ducati rider held off reigning champion and title pacesetter Tommy Bridewell and Saturday’s race winner Kyle Ryde to seal his eighth win of the season at the Derbyshire circuit.

Irwin claimed victory by 0.241s from Bridewell, with Ryde only a few tenths back in third in the 12-lap race.

Bridewell leads Ryde by only five points with one race to go on Sunday (16:30 BST) at the penultimate round of the championship, with Irwin 44 points behind the Honda Racing UK rider.

Glenn Irwin on the Hager PBM Ducati at Donington Park. Picture: David Yeomans Photography

In a thrilling shootout, Irwin shattered the lap record on the third lap and made his move for the lead on lap five, passing Bridewell into Redgate corner.

Bridewell fought back to take over again but Irwin hit the front at the Melbourne Loop on the sixth lap.

The Carrickfergus man stayed there until lap 10, when Ryde began to mount his charge for the win, slipping underneath Irwin at Melbourne.

Bridewell survived a huge moment at Craner Curves on the penultimate lap and almost ran onto the grass, hampering Danny Kent (McAMS Yamaha) slightly.

Irwin drafted past Ryde on the straight to lead again with Bridewell regrouping and fighting back into second place, passing Ryde into Goddards.

However, Irwin together a faultless final lap to secure the win as he continues to fight to keep his hopes alive of becoming Northern Ireland’s first British Superbike champion.