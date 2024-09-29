Glenn Irwin smashes lap record at Donington Park on way to British Superbike Sprint victory
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Hager PBM Ducati rider held off reigning champion and title pacesetter Tommy Bridewell and Saturday’s race winner Kyle Ryde to seal his eighth win of the season at the Derbyshire circuit.
Irwin claimed victory by 0.241s from Bridewell, with Ryde only a few tenths back in third in the 12-lap race.
Bridewell leads Ryde by only five points with one race to go on Sunday (16:30 BST) at the penultimate round of the championship, with Irwin 44 points behind the Honda Racing UK rider.
In a thrilling shootout, Irwin shattered the lap record on the third lap and made his move for the lead on lap five, passing Bridewell into Redgate corner.
Bridewell fought back to take over again but Irwin hit the front at the Melbourne Loop on the sixth lap.
The Carrickfergus man stayed there until lap 10, when Ryde began to mount his charge for the win, slipping underneath Irwin at Melbourne.
Bridewell survived a huge moment at Craner Curves on the penultimate lap and almost ran onto the grass, hampering Danny Kent (McAMS Yamaha) slightly.
Irwin drafted past Ryde on the straight to lead again with Bridewell regrouping and fighting back into second place, passing Ryde into Goddards.
However, Irwin together a faultless final lap to secure the win as he continues to fight to keep his hopes alive of becoming Northern Ireland’s first British Superbike champion.
Kent finished fourth ahead of Charlie Nesbitt (MasterMac Honda) and Andrew Irwin (Honda Racing UK).
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.