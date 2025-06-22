Glenn Irwin has been ruled out of the remainder of the third round of the British Superbike Championship at Snetterton following a crash on Saturday.

The Ulsterman crashed in FP3 after a huge high-side on the exit of the Esses and was taken to the circuit medical centre for checks before being transferred to Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.

Following a CT scan on Saturday, the 35-year-old was confirmed to have sustained fractures to his hip socket and pelvis and is reported to be in a stable condition.

British Superbike rider Glenn Irwin is stable in hospital following a crash on the Hager PBM Ducati at Snetterton. (Photo by Double Red)

“Glenn will be reviewed tomorrow by the specialist team to decide an ongoing management plan.”

In a social media post, the Hager PBM Ducati team said Irwin was “focused on recovery” and thanked fans for their messages of support.

“Not the day we wanted, but we’re now focused on recovery,” read a team update.

“Glenn’s staying strong and grateful for the incredible support from all our fans. Every message, every cheer – it’s all helping more than you know. We’ll be back stronger.”

Irwin was holding second place in the championship ahead of round three at Snetterton, 12 points behind 2022 champion Bradley Ray.

The Carrickfergus man claimed three runner-up finishes and a third out of five races at Oulton Park and Donington Park.

Irwin has finished as the championship runner-up twice, including missing out by a mere half a point to his then PBM Ducati team-mate Tommy Bridewell in 2023.

He has previously stated that his primary objective is to become the first rider from Northern Ireland to win the British Superbike title.