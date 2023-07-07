Irwin won twice at the previous round at Knockhill in Scotland, when he blew the chance of a treble after slipping off at the hairpin while leading race two.

The 33-year-old made amends to win the final race of the weekend for a double at the quirky Fife track, where Irwin also won the Sprint race on the Italian Panigale.

A four-time winner this season, the Carrickfergus man – last year’s title runner-up behind Bradley Ray – is 11 points behind Bridewell at the fifth round of the championship.

​Glenn Irwin with his BeerMonster Ducati crew chief and fellow Northern Ireland man Ryan Rainey. Picture: David Yeomans

Irwin has previously won at Snetterton for Honda Racing in 2020 and with the Norfolk circuit proving a strong venue for Ducati in the past, the 33-year-old will be confident of challenging for his fifth victory of 2023 when racing gets under way on Saturday with the 12-lap Sprint race (16:20 BST).

On Friday, he was sixth fastest in free practice, eight tenths down on Jason O’Halloran (McAMS Yamaha), who topped the times by three tenths from Bridewell.

“I am really enjoying my riding and feel that I have always had the talent; I feel that I have always had the work ethic in terms of training, but now to have the package [the results are showing] which is clear to see,” Irwin said.

“I am breaking it down two rounds at a time, so if we break down Snetterton and Brands Hatch, I think it is fair to say that we are targeting the top step and continuing this good momentum in this good way, and the work will never stop.”

Irwin is feeling rejuvenated after a family break in Tenerife and is ready to get back to business at Snetterton.

“I have had a nice and relaxed break in Tenerife with my family since Knockhill and it was nice to switch off for a bit after a busy start to the year, from when I first threw my leg over the BeerMonster Ducati to where I am now,” he said.

“From then it has been a steady progression and with the new bike for me and slightly newer for the team too. We are on this great journey and it just keeps getting better and better.

“Knockhill was the last race we had and to come away with two out of three wins, at a track I have always enjoyed but haven’t always had results there for one reason or another, was good.

“There have been some shots fired as such – let’s call it friendly fire because I have the utmost respect and as racers we get on so well –but it was a statement being made by me and I think there are more statements to be made at Snetterton.”

His brother Andrew is ruled out for Honda Racing this weekend as he continues his recuperation from injury following a crash during a test at Knockhill at the end of May, when he fractured his right humerus.

National Superstock 1000 rider Franco Bourne will replace Irwin in the team this weekend in a golden opportunity for the 19-year-old on the factory Honda.

