The Carrickfergus man sealed a double last year to make it eight wins on the spin around the 8.9-mile ‘Triangle’ course and needs one more to equal the record jointly held by Joey Dunlop and Michael Rutter.

Irwin will again ride for the PBM Racing Team on a Ducati Panigale V4R following confirmation on Wednesday the team will be run by Jordan and Frank Bird, whose father Paul passed away last September aged 56 following a short illness.

Irwin is targeting the British Superbike title after missing out by only half-a-point in 2023 but the 33-year-old also has his sights set on more Superbike glory at the North West (May 8-11).

The addition of an extra Superbike race on the Thursday of race week offers an extra chance to increase his haul, and Irwin is determined to take full advantage.

“I have to pinch myself that I am close to the same number of Superbike wins as my favourite British Superbike racer ever, Michael Rutter and Joey Dunlop who I grew up idolising,” said Irwin.

“But records are there to be broken and I would love to do it. And I want to go on and win 11, 12 and more.

“The North West 200 is so high speed and it’s very different with what is around you.

“You can’t just decide you’re going to go and be the man from the get-go. I’ve had difficult moments at the North West and last year it was very difficult until race day.

“It was only really less difficult in the final race when I felt I hit my stride and could put in the lap times,” he added.

“In 2022 it was very hard with Davey Todd; 2019 was a wet race; 2018 it came easy although I made it hard work in race one when I made a mistake at the chicane and had to recover; and then 2017 was my first win in that blockbuster with Alastair Seeley.

“When you have that winning streak, you don’t want to let it go.”

Irwin joined a host of fellow riders at the launch event including Davey Todd, Jeremy McWilliams, Nathan Harrison, Adam McLean, Paul Jordan, and Michael Sweeney.