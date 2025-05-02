Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Glenn Irwin is ready to kick-start his latest attempt to win the British Superbike title at the opening round of the 2025 championship at this weekend’s May Bank Holiday meeting at Oulton Park.

Motorcycling - The latest motorcycling news, results, analysis and comment sent direct to your inbox. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Carrickfergus man has finished as the runner-up twice, including missing out by only half-a-point to his then PBM Ducati team-mate Tommy Bridewell during a memorable season in 2023, when the outcome was decided in the final race at the last round.

Last year, Irwin ended the season in third, winning eight races on the Italian V4 Panigale machine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The record 11-in-a-row North West 200 Superbike race winner announced his retirement from road racing at the end of last season, meaning Irwin’s sole objective this year is challenging for the BSB crown as he bids to become the first rider from Northern Ireland to achieve the feat.

Glenn Irwin on the Hager PBM Ducati during pre-season testing. (Photo by Double Red)

The 35-year-old enjoyed a strong pre-season testing programme, topping the BSB tests at Navarra in Spain at Donington Park and finishing second quickest in the final test at Oulton Park at the end of April behind former champion Bradley Ray.

Irwin said: “It’s fantastic to be finally going into the opening round at Oulton Park – it’s almost seven months since the last season ended so it’s been a long wait. But now it’s time to go and put everything we’ve done, everything we’ve learnt over the off-season into practice.

“We’ve had a great testing programme, there’s a new addition on my side with my rider spotter which has been a nice refresh and I’ve also made some small adjustments to my own riding style.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The team has brought some new items this year which have been nice, not performance parts but parts which can equate to performance… it’s not as simple as an extra 10bhp or anything like that, but it’s nice to go racing with something new,” he added.

“I can’t wait for the weekend and to get going. My motivation is high, so let’s go and kick-off the year with the best possible points haul for the Hager PBM Ducati team.”

Irwin’s brother Andrew, meanwhile, says the target of a maiden podium at Oulton is giving him extra motivation as he enters his fifth season as a Honda Racing UK rider.

Irwin first rode for the team during a two-year association in 2019 and 2020 before returning to Honda’s BSB line-up in 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ve had some good races at Oulton Park, but I haven’t yet reached the podium so that’s a great way to focus my motivation for this weekend,” he said.

“We need to find the right balance to be able to qualify on the front two rows, that’s probably my biggest objective for this year, and then find a bit more consistency.

“I’ve had one of the best off-seasons in my career, testing has gone well and I was based in Spain at the start of the year in order to get a lot more training done - not just physically but also mentally.

“I’ve been working with a great team, and fingers crossed we’re going to reap the benefits from that as we go through the season.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s also a big weekend for Scott Swann, who has made the step up to BSB for 2025 with the Send My Bag by IWR Honda team.

Rookie Swann impressed during pre-season testing, finishing eighth fastest overall at the Oulton test.

Donegal’s Richard Kerr is also competing in the BSB class this year for Michael Laverty’s MLav Racing Team on a BMW M1000RR.