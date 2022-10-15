Irwin qualified on pole position and dominated the Sprint race at the Kent circuit, leading every lap to win by 1.3 seconds from FHO BMW’s Peter Hickman.

Andrew Irwin maintained his recent strong form as he finished third on the SYNETIQ BMW to add to his podium at the previous round at Donington Park.

English rider Ray finished fifth behind Tommy Bridewell to secure the title for the Rich Energy OMG Yamaha team with two races still to go on Sunday as Brands hosts the final round.

Honda Racing UK rider Glenn Irwin won the British Superbike Sprint race at Brands Hatch on Saturday.

Jason O’Halloran (McAMS Yamaha) finished in sixth place.

Before racing began, the British Superbike paddock paid an emotional tribute to Newcastle-upon-Tyne’s Chrissy Rouse, who tragically died as a result of injuries he sustained in a crash at Donington Park earlier this month.

Race winner Irwin dedicated his victory to the Rouse family, saying: “Obviously like everyone else I want to dedicate this to the Rouse family and they’re in our hearts.”

Irwin will be aiming to secure second place in the championship on Sunday from Bridewell. Race two is scheduled for 13:00 BST with race three at 16:05 BST.

Randalstown’s James McManus won the British Junior Supersport Championship on Saturday, with seventh place in the red-flagged first race enough to give the Northern Ireland teenager the title with one race remaining.