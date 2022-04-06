Glenn McCormick comes out on top in Experts MX1 meeting in Claudy
At a packed Robinson’s MX track, Claudy, it was Glenoe rider Glenn McCormick who came out on top in the Experts MX1 at round one of the Ulster solos MX championship.
Riding the Chambers Racing Husqvarna, McCormick finished third in race one, behind the Meara brothers Jason and John, and took victory in race two for the overall.
“I was a bit under the weather all week and in practice I was 0.4seconds behind Jason. I knew there was more in the tank come racing,” he said.
In race one McCormick made the holeshot but James Mackrel and the two Meara brothers got past on the opening lap.
Jason went on to win by over seven seconds from John with McCormick getting the better of Mackrel by lap four, for third.
“I took far to long to get into third and by the time I did the Meara’s were gone,” said McCormick.
“I was struggling with the set up of the bike. Between races we changed a lot and it was a different bike for race two.”
McCormick led from start to finish in race two from John Meara with Mackrel third and Jason Meara fourth.
“The red mist was down for race two,” said McCormick.
“After I holeshotted the start I found a lot of confidence with the bike.
“I was able to pull away over the opening two laps but I made a couple of mistakes and John caught me.
“I was able to pull a gap again and by the flag had nearly two seconds in hand. It was great to get my first win of the the season”
McCormick heads to Trentino, Northern Italy this weekend for the EMX open that runs alongside the MX world championship.
Race one winner Jason Meara on the Phoenix Tools Even Strokes Kawasaki was happy with how the day went.
“It was a very positive day,” he said.
“I was fastest in qualifying and in race one, although I had a bad start I came through to take the win.
“In the second race I was away well and up to third and thought I had the pace to win until I crashed at the top of one of the hills.
“I was slow at getting going but was closing in on the leaders before another small off and I ended up fourth.
“Maybe not the best result but my riding was good and all in all I’m happy with how the day went.”
His brother John was second overall and considering 2022 is his comeback season, from injury, he was on the pace and pleased with his days work.
“I still lack race craft and pace but all in all I’m happy enough,”he said.
“I made a few mistakes in race one and still finished second.
“I got into second early on in race two and closed on Glenn near the end of the race, but ran out of time.”
Meanwhile, Hillsborough’s Mark McLernon continued his domination of the Premier Quad class claiming three wins from three starts at round two of the 2022 Ulster quad championship at Tandragee. The reigning champion has not been beaten this year on the Davy Wray prepared Walsh CRF 450. “It was tight going in race one with Dean Dillon as I suffered from slight arm pump,” said McLernon. “I got in to the lead early on but couldn’t shake Dean off. In race two I had a poor start and was fifth, seven or eight seconds behind the leaders on the opening laps. “After getting past Dean I caught and past Davy Cowan on the back straight on the last lap. I went on the inside and he came off the worst with the back markers and lost a lot of time. I was well clear at the flag.” Race three was an easy run to the finish for McLernon in the end. “It was a good day,” smiled McLernon. Moria rider Dean Dillon claimed second overall. He holeshotted two out of three races, finishing second in race one and three before crossing the line third in race two. “I led race one on the opening laps before Mark passed me. We had a great race and it was close at the flag,” he said. Race two saw Dillon fourth on lap one before eventually finishing third behind Banbridge rider Cowan. He led race three for the first few corners before McLernon got past. “I had a flier of a start in race three but in the end I had to settle for second and second overall,” he said. “I was really pleased with my times. The racing was great and the track was perfect.” Comber’s Justin Reid claimed two thirds and a fourth for third overall, despite feeling unwell. “The first race was much better than expected to be honest,” said Reid. He struggled in race two finishing fourth. “I couldn’t really eat or drink enough to stay fuelled or hydrated due to still feeling sick,” he explained. A couple of energy gels before the last race helped him get the better of Dean Dillon for third. “As a damage limitation it went pretty well,” he added. The sidecar class was won by Lisburn’s Neil Campbell and Ross Graham with two wins and a second place. “We had a good day finishing first overall,” he said. “We had some close racing with Gary Moulds and Lewis Gray and it was also good to get a full days racing in for the first time this year.” Moulds added: “We had bike issues in qualifying and had to use a spare bike in race one and had a great race with Neil. “With the race bike sorted we holeshotted race two and had a clear win.” In race three both Moulds and Campbell were side by side before Moulds stalled the bike at the new chicanes. An excursion into the ropes before the finish ended any chance of a top three. Third overall was Jonathan Wilson and Andrew Rowan.