Glenn McCormick comes out on top in Experts MX1 meeting in Claudy

Meanwhile, Hillsborough’s Mark McLernon continued his domination of the Premier Quad class claiming three wins from three starts at round two of the 2022 Ulster quad championship at Tandragee. The reigning champion has not been beaten this year on the Davy Wray prepared Walsh CRF 450. “It was tight going in race one with Dean Dillon as I suffered from slight arm pump,” said McLernon. “I got in to the lead early on but couldn’t shake Dean off. In race two I had a poor start and was fifth, seven or eight seconds behind the leaders on the opening laps. “After getting past Dean I caught and past Davy Cowan on the back straight on the last lap. I went on the inside and he came off the worst with the back markers and lost a lot of time. I was well clear at the flag.” Race three was an easy run to the finish for McLernon in the end. “It was a good day,” smiled McLernon. Moria rider Dean Dillon claimed second overall. He holeshotted two out of three races, finishing second in race one and three before crossing the line third in race two. “I led race one on the opening laps before Mark passed me. We had a great race and it was close at the flag,” he said. Race two saw Dillon fourth on lap one before eventually finishing third behind Banbridge rider Cowan. He led race three for the first few corners before McLernon got past. “I had a flier of a start in race three but in the end I had to settle for second and second overall,” he said. “I was really pleased with my times. The racing was great and the track was perfect.” Comber’s Justin Reid claimed two thirds and a fourth for third overall, despite feeling unwell. “The first race was much better than expected to be honest,” said Reid. He struggled in race two finishing fourth. “I couldn’t really eat or drink enough to stay fuelled or hydrated due to still feeling sick,” he explained. A couple of energy gels before the last race helped him get the better of Dean Dillon for third. “As a damage limitation it went pretty well,” he added. The sidecar class was won by Lisburn’s Neil Campbell and Ross Graham with two wins and a second place. “We had a good day finishing first overall,” he said. “We had some close racing with Gary Moulds and Lewis Gray and it was also good to get a full days racing in for the first time this year.” Moulds added: “We had bike issues in qualifying and had to use a spare bike in race one and had a great race with Neil. “With the race bike sorted we holeshotted race two and had a clear win.” In race three both Moulds and Campbell were side by side before Moulds stalled the bike at the new chicanes. An excursion into the ropes before the finish ended any chance of a top three. Third overall was Jonathan Wilson and Andrew Rowan.