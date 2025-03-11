Glenn McCormick finished second overall in the MX2 class at the opening round of the Scottish Motocross Championship at Tain. (Photo courtesy of Scottish Motocross Championship)

Gleno’s Glenn McCormick made a great start to his 2025 season finishing second overall at the opening round of the Scottish MX2 Championship, at Tain.

McCormick, riding the Chambers KTM, qualified third fastest behind double winner Charlie Hayman and in his opening race finished third.

“I was inside the top six off the gate and fought my way into third. I just didn’t have the feeling I needed with the bike,” said McCormick.

The team made a few changes to the suspension on the KTM for race two and it made all the difference.

Portadown’s Ethan Gawley (70) was unbeaten in the S/W 85 class at the Beyond Signage Youth Championship at Magilligan MX Park. (Photo by Jimmy Cooke)

McCormick added: “I was second off the start but dropped to third before finding my feet and retaking second to finish a couple of seconds behind Hayman. It was a solid start to the season.”

Richard McKeown claimed two fourth places and also finished second overall in the 2-Stroke open class on his 250 KTM.

Jordan McCaw (GasGas) finished the weekend with sixth overall in the MX2 class and fourth overall in the 2-Stroke class while Jack Meara completed his day finishing seventh and ninth in MX2.

Ballyclare’s Martin Barr (Apical Honda) was the top local rider in the MX1 class finishing fourth overall with a fifth and a fourth.

Larne schoolboy Marc Bergin won all six Wilson Power & Energy Auto races. (Photo by Jimmy Cooke)

Barr said: “I didn’t make a good start in race one and when I caught Brad Todd I was disappointed that I didn’t overtake him.

"I got my head down in race two and this time passed Todd in the early laps and was catching the battle for second and third before my chain started slipping. I settled for fourth in the end. It was a good start to the outdoor season.”

Jason Meara (Moto-Cycle GasGas) was happy with his first race of the season, finishing sixth in race one followed by fifth in race two.

“It wasn’t a bad day. I made a few mistakes early on in race one before pulling back to Martin Barr and Brad Todd but by that time it was too late to do anything about them,” said Meara.

Joshua McCorkell on the podium with his son Zack after winning the Adult ‘B’ class at Tain alongside runner-up Andrew Pohlen and Belfast rider Jamie Clarke. (Photo courtesy of Scottish Motocross Championship)

"I made a terrible start in race two, however I managed to get past Todd about the halfway point of the race but couldn’t close the gap on Martin and just settled for fifth.”

Londonderry’s Joshua McCorkell made a perfect start to 2025 with an overall win on the Aquafix Leak Detection/James Parkhill Construction 250 Honda.

The reigning Scottish Adult ‘B’ champion was fifth fastest in qualifying behind Belfast rider Jamie Clarke and finished his weekend with two wins and a second.

McCorkell said: “I struggled off the gate on the 250 against the 450s, however it was good fun working hard to make up the difference. Certainly the hard work that I do at the MB training school is paying off.”

Clarke finished third overall behind Scottish rider Andrew Pohlen.

At home it was the first rounds of the Beyond Signage MX Youth Masters at Magilligan MX Park, where Portadown’s Ethan Gawley and Larne’s Marc Bergin made it six from six in the T Commercials S/W 85 class and Wilson Power & Energy Autos class respectively.

Michael McCullagh and Charley Irwin shared the honours in the Ross Quarry Products senior class while in the Devine Auto’s & GAR B/W 85 class it was Daniel Devine with four wins and Hayden Gibson with two.

In the Carmichael Cars 65 class Mason Sheilds was unbeaten on Saturday while Sunday’s winners were Max Jones, Brendon McAreavy and Sheilds.