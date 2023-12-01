​Glenoe’s Glenn McCormick had a fantastic end to the 2023 motocross season, representing Ireland for the first time at the MXoN, at Ernée, France.

It is the pinnacle of any motocross rider’s career and it was a dream come true for the local rider as he lined up with Ballyclare’s Martin Barr and Loughbrickland’s Jason Meara.

“It was definitely an experience that I'll never forget,” McCormick said. “I’ve always wanted to race at the ‘Nations’ and I was gutted to miss out on Red Bud in 2022, especially being in the USA, somewhere I have always wanted to race.

"However, Ernée more than made up for the disappointment. I can't really put into words how good it actually was; the team and everyone involved were just amazing.

Motocross star Glenn McCormick pictured with pupils and staff at Rosstulla School in Newtownabbey. Picture: Maurice Montgomery

"It is what every sporting person dreams about, representing their country.”

With a bit of luck the team could have made it through to the all-important ‘A’ final on the final day but with Barr and McCormick suffering big crashes in the ‘B’ final, their progress was ended.

“It was a bit of a frustrating way to finish the dream,” he said. “Obviously crashing out of the ‘B’ final meant we missed out but it didn’t reflect just how well we were all riding.

"I reckon with a little bit of luck we would have been in the ‘A’ final. At the time I was annoyed and angry. However, when I came home, sat back and recalled the whole experience, I don’t reckon I’ll ever top the feeling of racing at my first MXoN.”

The 2024 MXoN will be held at Matterley Basin in England and McCormick would love to be there once more.

“I’ll not get too tied up on that one just yet. If I’m good enough by the end of the season, I’ll be there and if I’m not, I won’t,” he said. “But yes, that would be definitely nice, especially being in England and Matterley Basin, a lot closer to home than France.”

McCormick has won multi-Ulster and Irish MX titles over the years and heading into the 2024 season, he has re-signed for English-based Chambers Racing to ride their KTM in the MX2 British and Bridgestone Masters. After his British Grand Prix debut at Matterley Basin this year he intends to compete at a few more GP rounds in 2024.

“I’m really looking forward to the new season and the GPs will be a bit special,” he said. “The British was a big step but it lit a fire and it is an exciting prospect to do more.

"Hopefully it will make us faster and even more competitive when we come back to race at home.”

McCormick is leaving nothing to chance as he plans the forthcoming season.

"I have a plan in place for 2024. Everything, including my training and riding will be structured, probably for the first time in my career,” he continued. “I think it'll make a big difference and I’m excited to see what 2024 brings.”

Before putting the bikes away for the winter, McCormick took time out to call in to Rosstulla School, Jordanstown, to chat to some of the pupils and staff about his racing, answering many questions from both the pupils and their teacher, Mrs Kim McCausland, who organised the event.