​Glenn McCormick left round five of the Scottish Motocross Championship at Rhynie in Aberdeenshire feeling pleased with second overall in the MX2 class.

Home second behind championship leader Charlie Heyman, the Chambers KTM rider qualified second fastest and finished both races in second place.

“It was the first time since injuring myself earlier in the season that I made good starts,” he said. “Racing against the 450s definitely made the racing exciting, but I was happy with my riding and finishing second overall on a track I had never raced on before was a decent result."

Jack Meara finished eighth on the Moto-Cycle GasGas.

Ollie Holland enjoying the Scottish Motocross Championships. (Photo by Katie Cultra)

In the MX1 class, Ballyclare’s Martin Barr finished fourth overall on the Apico Honda.

“It was a steady day,” said Barr. “In the first couple of laps, I was just not quick enough to go with the front group...I got lucky in race one when John Adams stopped, giving me fourth.

"Then in race two, I was lying fourth, essentially in no-man's land, with the leaders gone.

"Still, I’m third in the championship with one round remaining.”

The MX2 podium with Glenoe’s Glenn McCormick as runner-up. (Photo by McCormick Racing)

It was a fantastic weekend for 15-year-old Armagh rider Ollie Holland when he secured victory in the Adult ‘C’ class and finished third over the 125 Rookies on the Around A Pound, Bann Hire and Omagh PVC-backed 125 Yamaha.

He qualified fourth fastest for the Rookie races before finishing with scores of 6-3-2 across his three heats.

“I struggled with my line choices in race one and ended up sixth,” he said. “I knew I needed to improve in race two and, after a decent start, I had a close battle with Jaden Anderson for third.

"In race three, I got away with the leaders and by halfway I knew I had made the podium and settled for second.”

Team Ireland enjoying the FIM Junior Motocross World Championships in France. (Photo by Spratt Racing)

Holland was unbeaten in the Adult ‘C’ class over the final day, claiming three wins.

“I was five seconds quicker than second place in qualifying, which gave me the confidence that I could win,” he said. “I didn't get the best start in race one but by lap four I was leading before pulling away to win.

"A better start in race two saw the local rider lead on the opening lap; however, on lap three he dropped to third before retaking the lead a lap later and securing the win, over six seconds ahead of Jack Young.

Another win in race three completed a perfect day for the Yamaha rider.

Ballyclare’s Martin Barr finished fourth overall at Rhynie. (Photo by Adam Duckworth)

“I was happy with how the weekend went and with two podiums," he said. “It gives me a big confidence boost for the next round.”

Belfast rider David Anderson finished third overall in the Adult ‘B’ class.

Team Ireland’s future stars competed at the FIM Junior Motocross World Championship in Romagne, France.

Under the guidance of team manager Richard McKeown, riders Max Jones, Freddie Carmichael, Mason Shields, James McCann, Ryan Flynn, Daniel Devine, Lewis Spratt, Michael McCullagh, Alfie Herron and Kole Nally represented Team Ireland across various categories.