Gold Cup meeting at Oliver's Mount in Scarborough abandoned after weather woe

Kyle White
By Kyle White

Sports journalist

Published 8th Sep 2024, 16:58 BST

The 72nd Steve Henshaw Gold Cup meeting at Oliver’s Mount in Scarborough was abandoned on Sunday due to sea mist and fog.

The organisers announced a revised eight-race schedule with a planned 2:30pm start time after delays throughout the morning.

However, the decision was taken to call off racing around 4:15pm with little improvement in the conditions at England’s only road racing venue.

Cookstown rider Gary McCoy was denied the chance of adding his name to an illustrious list of past winners of the Gold Cup after a successful start to the two-day meeting on Saturday.

Sea mist and fog forced the organisers to abandon Sunday's Steve Henshaw Gold Cup meeting at Oliver's Mount in Scarborough. Picture: Peter John Leverton
Sea mist and fog forced the organisers to abandon Sunday's Steve Henshaw Gold Cup meeting at Oliver's Mount in Scarborough. Picture: Peter John Leverton

McCoy won the opening Supersport race on the Madbros Suzuki from Rob Hodson and finished as the runner-up in the second race, with Hodson coming out on top on this occasion.

The Northern Ireland rider also had a runner-up finish in the first Supertwins race, which was won by Wigan’s Hodson.

In the Classic Superbikes, Derek Sheils – fresh from a podium at the Manx Grand Prix – claimed victory on the Greenall Racing Kawasaki ZXR750 ahead of McCoy (Kawasaki).

Keelim Ryan sealed victory in the Supersport B race on Saturday.

