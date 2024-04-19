Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The 15-time world champion will ride an MV Agusta in the Ulster Grand Prix winners parade laps and mingle with fans in the paddock at the two-day event, which takes place from August 3-4.

Italian great Agostini has a big following in Northern Ireland, where he won seven times at the Ulster Grand Prix at Dundrod in the 500cc and 350cc class during a golden era for the Ulster road race in the late sixties. He achieved his final wins at the event in 1970 with a 500 and 350 double.

‘Ago’ will be joined in the UGP parade by a plethora of past winners, including festival organiser and road racing star Phillip McCallen, who will ride a Honda RC45.

Italy's Giacomo Agostini will attend the GO Classic Bike Festival Ireland at Bishopscourt in Co Down in August

“We’ve been working on this since January but it has all been confirmed now and Giacomo Agostini will be making his first appearance in Northern Ireland for many years at the Classic Bike Festival in August,” said McCallen.

“It’s brilliant to have Ago coming over and it will be a rare chance for fans to see him here.

“He’ll be taking part in the parade laps on the track and he’ll be mixing with the fans in the paddock on both days, so we’re expecting huge interest. It’s very exciting and we’re all looking forward to having him over.

“I have to say a huge thanks to our main sponsors GO and all our other event partners for their continued support because it wouldn’t happen without them.”

A packed programme at the festival, now in its fourth year, includes many of the top local and UK riders competing in an Open Invitation race and Supersport event.

The festival will also host USBK rounds of the Classic Pre ’73 and Sidecars, Classic Superbikes, GP250s and Lightweight Supersport, including period 250cc and 350cc machines.

Hundreds of bikes will feature in the parade laps and paddock displays, from TZ250 and 350 machines to exotic Grand Prix 500s.