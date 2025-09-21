Paul Jordan has wrapped up a Supersport double at the final IRRC round at Frohburg in Germany.

The Magherafelt man is a guest rider for the Laserscanning Europe by PSB Motorsport team and is competing in the International Road Racing Championship for the first time.

Jordan won Saturday’s Open Supersport race on the Yamaha R6 in dominant fashion by 14.6s after claiming pole in qualifying, with French rider Ilja Caljouw (Yamaha) in second place.

On Sunday, Jordan continued to excel on his debut at Frohburg and added another victory in the opening IRRC Supersport race, taking the flag by 11.396s from Czech rider Marek Cerveny (WRP Wepol Racing Parts Triumph), who secured the title for the sixth time.

Paul Jordan on the Laserscanning Europe by PSB Motorsport Racing Team Yamaha R6 at Frohburg.

Two-time Isle of Man TT Supersport racer winner Gary Johnson was third ahead of Caljouw.

Jordan is enjoying a fine season that includes his maiden success at the North West 200 in the Supertwin class and his first win around the TT Mountain Course in August, when he won the Historic Junior race at the Classic TT.

The 34-year-old finished fourth in the second Supersport race at the TT in June on the Jackson Racing by Propser2 Honda.