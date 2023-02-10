The news comes following an emergency meeting of the Motor Cycle Union of Ireland (Ulster Centre) on Thursday night, when the decision was taken due to soaring insurance costs.

However, the organisers of the North West 200 have not given up hope that the event will take place as planned in May.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Clubs were facing costs three times higher for insurance than they paid in 2022, with the total overall quote for the necessary cover this year totalling around £410,000, the bulk of which was made up of public liability insurance.

Most Ulster road races have been cancelled in 2023 but there is still hope for the North West 200, it is understood.

Events that have been called off include the Cookstown 100, Tandragee 100, Armoy and Ulster Grand Prix, plus the Sunflower Trophy meeting at Bishopscourt.

National road races were looking at an insurance bill of £53,280 – more than three times the £16,850 they paid in 2022 – while the North West 200 faced a massive rise from £30,800 to over £97,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Short circuit meetings were also hit hard by the hike, with insurance payments for one-day events rising from £2,450 in 2022 to £7,750 this year, while clubs running two-day meetings were being asked to stump up £11,980 compared to £3,790 last year.

A statement issued by the MCUI Ulster Centre on Thursday night said: “The consensus was that the costs proposed were, at this time, unsustainable for most clubs in order to provide the required public liability cover to run our planned events.

“The MCUI (UC) will, however, continue to pursue all options for the provision of Public Liability insurance, should they arise in the near future.”

Motocross events, run by a separate organisation – the Motorcycle Racing Association (MRA) – are not affected and will go ahead as planned.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A number of significant claims have been paid out in recent years and insurance companies have become concerned about their liabilities, although economic headwinds in the insurance market have also resulted in higher premiums.

The MCUI Ulster Centre was also asked to commit to paying an excess of £300,000 on any claim for racing accidents this year, adding to the financial pressure.

The situation is equally as bleak in the Republic of Ireland, with Motorcycling Ireland unable to reach an accommodation with any insurance providers.

The MCUI Ulster Centre is now seeking to secure personal accident cover for its racing licence holders, which is required for competitors wishing to compete elsewhere in the UK or further afield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Although there will be no MCUI (UC) events run in 2023, this will allow MCUI (UC) licence holders to avail of insurance cover required for starting permission applications in order to compete in events elsewhere, outside of the MCUI (UC) jurisdiction,” the statement added.