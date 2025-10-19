Jonathan Rea has been ruled out of competing in the final World Superbike race of his career following a crash at Jerez in Spain on Sunday. (Picture: Yamaha Racing)

Jonathan Rea’s World Superbike career farewell ended in heartbreak after the six-time champion was ruled out of the final race at Jerez in Spain on Sunday.

The Northern Ireland rider suffered two crashes in successive races on the Pata Maxus Yamaha, sustaining a ‘right knee sprain and contusion with functional impairment’ after an incident on the opening lap of Sunday’s Superpole race.

The 38-year-old has been declared unfit to participate in what would have been the final race of his stellar World Superbike career on Sunday afternoon (13:00 BST).

Rea’s weekend began on a disappointing note on Saturday when he crashed out of the first race while holding eighth place on the third lap.

In the Superpole race on Sunday, the 119-time race winner came off at Turn 3 on the first lap, with Australian Remy Gardner caught up in the incident.