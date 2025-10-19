Heartbreak for Jonathan Rea as Northern Ireland rider ruled unfit to compete in final World Superbike race of his career at Jerez after Superpole crash

Kyle White
By Kyle White

News Letter Assistant Sports Editor

Published 19th Oct 2025, 11:41 BST
Updated 19th Oct 2025, 11:53 BST
Jonathan Rea has been ruled out of competing in the final World Superbike race of his career following a crash at Jerez in Spain on Sunday. (Picture: Yamaha Racing)placeholder image
Jonathan Rea has been ruled out of competing in the final World Superbike race of his career following a crash at Jerez in Spain on Sunday. (Picture: Yamaha Racing)
Jonathan Rea’s World Superbike career farewell ended in heartbreak after the six-time champion was ruled out of the final race at Jerez in Spain on Sunday.

The Northern Ireland rider suffered two crashes in successive races on the Pata Maxus Yamaha, sustaining a ‘right knee sprain and contusion with functional impairment’ after an incident on the opening lap of Sunday’s Superpole race.

The 38-year-old has been declared unfit to participate in what would have been the final race of his stellar World Superbike career on Sunday afternoon (13:00 BST).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Rea’s weekend began on a disappointing note on Saturday when he crashed out of the first race while holding eighth place on the third lap.

In the Superpole race on Sunday, the 119-time race winner came off at Turn 3 on the first lap, with Australian Remy Gardner caught up in the incident.

Rea was stretchered away and was taken to the Medical Centre, and the Ballyclare man will sadly play no further part in the championship finale.

Related topics:Jonathan ReaNorthern IrelandSpain
News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice