Tributes have flooded in for two racers who tragically lost their lives following a multiple rider pile-up in the British Supersport race on Monday at Oulton Park.

Motorcycling - The latest motorcycling news, results, analysis and comment sent direct to your inbox.

The incident happened on the opening lap of the race at the first corner, Old Hall, casting a dark shadow over the first round of the British Superbike Championship at the May Bank Holiday meeting in Cheshire.

Owen Jenner, who was 21 and from East Sussex and New Zealand rider Shane Richardson, who was 29, sadly passed away from their injuries.

An official statement from MSVR on Monday night said Jenner, last year’s British GP2 champion, suffered a ‘catastrophic head injury’, while Richardson sustained ‘severe chest injuries’.

Owen Jenner (left) and Shane Richardson tragically lost their lives in a racing accident at Oulton Park in Cheshire on Monday

Another competitor, 47-year-old Tom Tunstall, sustained ‘significant back and abdominal injuries’ in the horrific incident, which led to the abandonment of the event.

Some of the riders and teams who were competing at the Oulton Park BSB meeting were due to travel from the event to the North West 200, where opening practice will get underway on Wednesday.

A statement issued by the NW200 on Monday night said: “The motorcycle racing world is a small and closely-knit one. We share our successes and feel the pain of our tragedies.

“That is very much the case tonight following the awful news that has come from the Oulton Park BSB meeting where Owen Jenner and Shane Richardson lost their lives earlier today.

Owen Jenner (86) competing at the Sunflower Trophy meeting last year on a Parker Transport Yamaha at Bishopscourt in Co Down

“Everyone at the Briggs Equipment North West 200 is thinking of Owen and Shane tonight, of their families, friends and fellow competitors, some of whom are now travelling to the NW200.

“We also wish a full and rapid recovery to the other riders who were injured in today’s tragic incident.”

The Mid Antrim 150 Club said Monday’s tragedy had been a ‘very sad day in our sport’.

A statement read: “The Mid Antrim 150 Club would like to pass on our deepest sympathy to the families and teams of Shane Richardson and Owen Jenner. A very sad day for our sport.”

British Superbike rider and top road racer Peter Hickman said on social media on Tuesday morning: “Gutted beyond belief. Our sport can be so cruel sometimes. My thoughts are with all the families of everyone involved in that tragic accident yesterday. Ride in peace boys.”

Fellow BSB rider and 11-time North West 200 winner Glenn Irwin posted on social media: “Owen you were always smiling, just a young kid chasing your dream and having fun along the way. Shane, I didn’t know you personally but watching videos and photos of you and your little family I can see how much of an amazing dad and partner that you are along with being a top rider.

"Rest in peace boys - life can be so so cruel. We will continue to offer support to your families in the coming times ahead, my thoughts go to the entire BSB team of organisers, Marshals, medics and the wider community.”

Jenner competed at the Sunflower Trophy motorcycle races Bishopscourt in Co Down in 2023 and 2024. The organisers of the event issued the following tribute on social media: “We at Hillsborough Motorcycle Club are devastated to learn of the passing of Owen Jenner and Shane Richardson. Shane was a talented and passionate rider, respected by many across the racing community. His loss is deeply felt.

“Owen competed with us in 2023 and 2024. His talent on the bike was matched only by his infectious smile and unique personality — he’ll be deeply missed.

“Our thoughts are with both families during this incredibly difficult time. Ride in peace, Owen #86 and Shane #28.”

The Ulster Superbike Championship said the incident has been a “very sad day” for motorcycle racing.

“At today’s opening round of the Bennetts British Superbike Championship, an accident on the opening lap of the Supersport race, cost Owen Jenner and Shane Richardson their lives. A number of other riders were injured in the accident,” a statement read.

“From all at USBK, our thoughts are with their families, friends and teams.”

British Supersport racer Cameron Dawson from Killyman in Co Tyrone was close friends with Jenner.

In an emotional tribute on Instagram, Dawson wrote: “I don’t know where to start with this I’m speechless. Today I lost a brother, our journey started off when I was going through a rough patch and this guy came into my life and became one of my closest friends I’ve ever had.

“We shared track together, celebrations, laughs and love, shared drinks, beds, food, clothes and even mothers, I could sit here all day but the list goes on.

“We may not have been brothers by blood but we were definitely brothers from another mother. Until we meet again smiler x. Love you.”

Cheshire Police said an investigation had been launched into the fatal accident.

“Police are investigating two deaths on behalf of the coroner following a multiple collision at Oulton Park this afternoon,” read a statement.