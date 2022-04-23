Highs and lows for Adam McLean after victory and crash at Cookstown 100

On a dramatic day in Co Tyrone, the first Superbike race was red-flagged after an incident on the first lap. The riders involved were said to have escaped serious injury and the race was postponed.

McLean was an all-the-way winner on the McAdoo Kawasaki ZX-6R after streaking away from pole, opening a gap of almost three seconds over Mike Browne (Burrows Yamaha) by the end of lap three.

The Tobermore man set a hot pace out front and continued to extend his advantage, eventually winning by six seconds from Browne after the race was stopped on lap seven of nine when Ballymoney’s Tommy Henry came off at Craigmount, escaping serious injuries.

Adam McLean leads Mike Browne (16) into Gortin corner at the start of the Supersport race at the Cookstown 100 on Saturday.

A result was declared, with third going to Magherafelt’s Paul Jordan on his Yamaha R6 with Michael Sweeney in third on the MJR Yamaha.

On a roller-coaster day for McLean, his chances of a quickfire double were thwarted by a crash in the Supertwin race.

McLean was involved in a battle for the lead with Skerries man Sweeney when the incident occurred at Craigmount on lap three.

With McLean ruled out for the restart, Sweeney secured victory by 4.8s from England’s Dominic Herbertson.

Cork man Browne won a processional Moto3/125GP race on the Burrows 250 Honda by 21.3s from Eoin O’Siochru (Faraldo 250 Honda), with Nigel Moore on his own in third on his 125cc Honda.

Barry Davidson and Darryl Tweed clinched a one-two for Trison McMullan Racing in the concurrently run Supersport 300 race.

In the Lightweight Supersport event, Kris Duncan pulled clear to win by almost half-a-minute after key challenger Keelim Ryan slid off unhurt.

Jack Oliver won the Senior Support race from Ryan by only 0.2s, while O’Siochru triumphed in the Junior Support class by three seconds from Michael Gillan.