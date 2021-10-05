Historic success for Team Ireland at Quadcross of Nations

It was a proud moment for the three Team Ireland riders Justin Reid, Mark McLernon and Dean Dillon as they climbed on to the top step of the podium after finishing nine points clear of their nearest rivals Italy, with Denmark completing the top three.

In 2017 Team Ireland were third at Cingoli, Italy then in 2018 they were one step higher in Slegelse, Denmark.

Third in 2019 at Schwedt, Germany was a fantastic result but the win was still the ultimate dream and with a lot of hard work from both the riders and all the support staff, it was realised in France as the team finished ahead of the other 14 nations.

Team Ireland riders Justin Reid, Dean Dillon and Mark McLernon pictured with Gordon Gilchrist (team manager), made history as they won the Quadcross of Nations in France.

The team made Irish quadcross history as they battled at times through torrential rain and deep mud to claim their trophies in front of the Irish fans who made the trip to eastern France.

In Saturday’s qualifying Hillsborough’s Mark McLernon powered his Walsh CRF 450 Wray Engineering Honda to first with Dean Dillon claiming sixth on the Walsh CRF 450.

Justin Reid had mechanical issues with his Can Am DS450/Husqvarna FC 450 hybrid and had to settle for 12th. Overall the team qualified fifth for Sunday’s races.

“Saturday was good, I won my qualifying race and on Sunday I let Justin take up the front row start and I went from the second row,” said McLernon.

“When the gate dropped I was into fourth by the end of the first lap. I got shoved over a berm near the end of the race and finished fifth.”

Reid explained his Saturday performance, saying: “I got the holeshot and opened a 4.5-second lead but unfortunately something terminal let go in the engine a lap-and-a-half from the finish.

“If that hadn’t happened we would have finished 1-1 and qualified on pole.”

“They had to change the engine on Saturday night, it was all worth it in the end.”

“In race one I made a decent enough start and passed someone up the inside and caused a bit of a traffic jam, which allowed Mark to come around the outside and pass all of us.

“When Mark was pushed over a berm near the end of the race I sneaked through to third.

“We were leading overall after the first race.”

Moria’s Dean Dillon, the youngest member of team Ireland, celebrated his 20th birthday at the nations and he couldn’t have been given a better birthday present.

Drafted into the team for the first time in 2019 when they finished second he was delighted to stand on the top step of the podium with his team-mates.

“In qualifying I didn’t get a great start and was fighting the bike the whole time but dug deep to finish sixth,” he said.

“My opening race on Sunday was run in horrendous conditions. I was on the second row behind Justin.

“A cracking start and inside the top ten when a rider stopped in front of me and I was stuck. That was just the start of the carnage.”

Dillon made his way up through the traffic but coming past the pits he clipped the edge of the bank and crashed.

“I got going again but it stopped at the top of the hill when I was in eight,” he said.

“I finished 15th - our worst result.”

However, the team knew they could drop their worst result so the win was still on the cards.

In even worse conditions Dillon and Reid went to the gate for their next race.

“It was just a survival job in the torrential rain,” said Reid.

“I fell off on the first lap in a massive puddle. My goggles were scrap and I threw them off.

“I stalled a couple of times and the engine took in a lot of water but we kept chipping away.

“Eventually I couldn’t see anything and pitted to get a new set of goggles. I wish I had done it earlier because when I could see again I was able to push on again and come through from 16th to 11th.”

It was in McLernon and Dillon’s hands to bring home the silverware in the final race.

“I have never seen rain like it,” McLernon said.

“I hole-shotted the race then I spun over a berm on the first lap but fought back into second within half a lap before getting stuck on another berm, having to drive up the track backwards and get turned and push on to finish fourth.”

Dillon added: “I have never rode in conditions like that in my whole career.

“I was in 12th and rode a smart race to finish eighth at the flag. That was enough to get the overall. I will certainly remember my 20th birthday!

“We had amazing support from the team, travelling fans, messages from home and even the European fans.”

Comber’s Justin Reid, who competed in his first nations back in 2009, added: “For me that finishes the dream third, second and now first.

Team manager Gordon Gilchrist summed it up saying: “What a brilliant achievement. It was hard work and I’m so proud of the guys.