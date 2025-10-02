Honda Racing’s Andrew Irwin is on course to make a quicker recovery than anticipated following his crash at the Donington Park British Superbike round.

The Northern Ireland rider sustained a significant elbow injury in the incident and underwent surgery prior to the opening Showdown round at Assen in the Netherlands in September.

Earlier this week, an official statement from Honda Racing UK said Irwin would miss the final two rounds of the 2025 season at Oulton Park this weekend and Brands Hatch (October 17-19), with Isle of Man TT winner Dean Harrison stepping up from the British Supersport class to fill the void alongside Tommy Bridewell in BSB.

However, Irwin has delivered an upbeat assessment of his progress.

Honda Racing UK British Superbike rider Andrew Irwin. (Photo by Phil Magowan/Double Red)

“I went to see Professor Adam Watts, who did my surgery in Manchester,” he said.

“Two-and-a-half weeks later, although I am not fit to race in the next two weeks, I am on my way to a full recovery sooner than expected.”