Honda Racing British Superbike rider Andrew Irwin delivers upbeat assessment of his progress after 'significant' Donington Park injury

Kyle White
By Kyle White

News Letter Assistant Sports Editor

Published 2nd Oct 2025, 15:54 BST
Honda Racing’s Andrew Irwin is on course to make a quicker recovery than anticipated following his crash at the Donington Park British Superbike round.

The Northern Ireland rider sustained a significant elbow injury in the incident and underwent surgery prior to the opening Showdown round at Assen in the Netherlands in September.

Earlier this week, an official statement from Honda Racing UK said Irwin would miss the final two rounds of the 2025 season at Oulton Park this weekend and Brands Hatch (October 17-19), with Isle of Man TT winner Dean Harrison stepping up from the British Supersport class to fill the void alongside Tommy Bridewell in BSB.

However, Irwin has delivered an upbeat assessment of his progress.

Honda Racing UK British Superbike rider Andrew Irwin. (Photo by Phil Magowan/Double Red)placeholder image
Honda Racing UK British Superbike rider Andrew Irwin. (Photo by Phil Magowan/Double Red)

“I went to see Professor Adam Watts, who did my surgery in Manchester,” he said.

“Two-and-a-half weeks later, although I am not fit to race in the next two weeks, I am on my way to a full recovery sooner than expected.”

Practice for the penultimate round of the British Superbike Championship gets under way on Friday, October 3.

