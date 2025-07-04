Andrew Irwin is looking to put a difficult start to the 2025 British Superbike Championship behind him this weekend at Knockhill in Scotland.

​The Honda Racing UK rider was 12th fastest in free practice on Friday in the rain, with team-mate Tommy Bridewell ending the opening day eighth overall.

Irwin left Snetterton in Norfolk without any points from round three last time out after crashing twice and finishing 19th in the Sprint race.

The Carrickfergus man is 16th in the standings ahead of this weekend’s races at the fourth round and Irwin says he is aiming to make amends for a disappointing outcome at Snetterton.

Andrew Irwin (Honda Racing UK) is hoping for an incident-free weekend at Knockhill in Scotland in the British Superbike Championship. (Photo by Double Red)

“It’s a track that I’ve always enjoyed,” he said.

“The start of my season hasn’t gone exactly to plan but we were fast at Donington and I think that will translate into how we run this weekend.

“Three solid races is the plan, from which we can really change the shape of our season from this point onwards.

“I’ve got good memories of Knockhill. Last year, we ran well and I was quick in the wet, which may be a factor this year.

“It feels like sort of a home round. The Scottish fans are really welcoming and the circuit is truly unique.

“Certainly, it’s a big change from Snetterton last time out, and the variety of tracks that we get to race on in BSB is part of what makes the series so good.”

Title hopeful Glenn Irwin misses out through injury after a crash at Snetterton in the final free practice session, which left him with hip and pelvis fractures.

Irwin recently underwent successful surgery on his sacrum (pelvic area) and is now concentrating on his recovery.

His seat in the Hager PBM Ducati team has been taken over in the meantime by 2019 champion Scott Redding, who was 13th fastest on his BSB comeback.

Storm Stacey topped the free practice time sheets on the Bathams AJN Racing BMW by a tenth of a second from Danny Kent (McAMS Yamaha), with Australia’s Josh Brookes in third on the DAO Racing Honda.

Bradley Ray, who has won seven of the eight races held so far this season on the Raceways Yamaha, was fourth fastest.

Donegal’s Richard Kerr was 17th on the ROKiT BMW with Co Antrim’s Scott Swann (Send my Bag by IWR Honda) in 19th.