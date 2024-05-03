Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Cheshire track is hosting round two of the British Superbike Championship over the Bank Holiday weekend before the team’s focus turns to the first major road race of the year.

Bradford man Harrison, now based in Laxey on the Isle of Man, split his time between the Fireblade Superstock and Superbike machines and was 21st overall on the combined BSB times, which were headed by Ulsterman Glenn Irwin on the Hager PBM Ducati, who goes into the North West as the favourite after winning the last eight Superbike races in a row.

Harrison was fourth quickest in the Superstock class, four tenths down on fellow roads rival and former National Superstock 1000 champion Davey Todd (Cheshire Mouldings BMW).

Dean Harrison on the Honda Racing UK Superbike during the two-day test at Oulton Park. Picture: David Yeomans Photography

The 35-year-old has joined Honda for 2024 after riding Kawasaki machinery in the 1000cc classes since 2016.

“It has been great to get some laps on the Stocker and the Superbike over the last two days,” said Harrison, who won the Senior TT in 2019 but is still chasing his maiden NW200 success.

“I feel reasonably happy with the test to be fair. Oulton is definitely a circuit that I feel much more at home with compared to Navarra.

“I do think that there is more to come from both bikes really and after a quick run out on the Stock bike I’m excited to get back on the Superbike this weekend and have a real go.

John McGuinness on the Honda Racing UK Superbike at Oulton Park

“I think it’s going to be a tight fight for points this weekend so I will get my head down in FP1 and just go from there.

“We’ve got a few things to try on Saturday and I’m looking forward to it.”

McGuinness is embarking on his 34th year in motorcycle racing and will mark his 30th anniversary of competing at the North West 200 next week.

The 52-year-old used the test to continue development of the new model of the CBR1000RR-R Fireblade.

Manxman Nathan Harrison tested the Honda Racing UK Superstock and Superbike machines ahead of the North West 200 and Isle of Man TT. Picture: David Yeomans Photography

“It feels surreal to say that this will be my thirty-fourth season of racing,” said the 23-time TT winner.

“It feels great to be back at a race track with the Honda team and heading into a race weekend once more after a good test.

“Our focus in the test was on learning as much as we could about the new bike before we really get going on the roads next week at the North West.

“Looking to this weekend first though, Oulton is such a unique circuit and a real test for the rider, so I’m looking forward to getting stuck in and having a go.”

Manx prospect Harrison missed most of last season after breaking his collarbone and wrist in a crash at the North West and says his priority is to arrive at the TT in peak form.

“This test was all about getting some mileage under my belt and gaining bike time – I’m not going out chasing a lap time or risking anything, my focus is 100% on getting through the next few weeks fit, healthy and injury-free, and for that reason we’ve decided not to race this weekend,” said the 25-year-old.

“I’m looking forward to going to the North West, I’m putting zero pressure on myself to go and get a result.

“I want to get five strong finishing positions under my belt and lay the foundations for a strong year of racing on the roads.”

BSB riders Tommy Bridewell and Andrew Irwin and Supersport contender Jack Kennedy also participated in the test.

Free practice takes place on Saturday with qualifying and the first BSB race (16:30 BST) taking place on Sunday.