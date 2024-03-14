Honda Racing's Nathan Harrison set for minor ankle surgery following crash during testing in Spain
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Honda Racing rider sprained his left ankle in the incident, which he has previously had reconstructive surgery on due to past injuries.
However, it is expected that the operation will not impact Harrison’s plans to race at the North West 200 and Isle of Man TT.
The 25-year-old missed the major road races in 2023 after breaking his wrist and collarbone in a crash at the North West.
A statement on Thursday evening from Honda Racing said: “During private preseason testing at the Circuit de Andalucia, Honda Racing UK rider Nathan Harrison was involved in an incident whereby he crashed his motorcycle, resulting in a sprained left ankle. The ankle that, due to previous injuries, he has had reconstructive operations conducted on previously.
“A precautionary check was undertaken on his return to the UK to confirm the diagnosis. On medical inspection, it was decided that he will undergo a small operation to release the swelling and increase the speed at which he can recover.
“It is expected that Nathan will make a full recovery and this will likely have no impact on his upcoming season.”