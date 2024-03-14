Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Honda Racing rider sprained his left ankle in the incident, which he has previously had reconstructive surgery on due to past injuries.

However, it is expected that the operation will not impact Harrison’s plans to race at the North West 200 and Isle of Man TT.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Motorcycling - The latest motorcycling news, results, analysis and comment sent direct to your inbox. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 25-year-old missed the major road races in 2023 after breaking his wrist and collarbone in a crash at the North West.

Manx rider Nathan Harrison in action on his Honda Racing Superstock machine during testing at Andalucia in Spain

A statement on Thursday evening from Honda Racing said: “During private preseason testing at the Circuit de Andalucia, Honda Racing UK rider Nathan Harrison was involved in an incident whereby he crashed his motorcycle, resulting in a sprained left ankle. The ankle that, due to previous injuries, he has had reconstructive operations conducted on previously.

“A precautionary check was undertaken on his return to the UK to confirm the diagnosis. On medical inspection, it was decided that he will undergo a small operation to release the swelling and increase the speed at which he can recover.