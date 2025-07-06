Honda's Jack Kennedy wins wet British Supersport race at Knockhill and 'right back' in title fight
The Honda Racing UK rider had to work hard to fend off Joe Talbot (Binch Pro Ducati) to secure maximum points in the rain, taking the win by 0.787s.
Kennedy is third in the standings after the fourth round and has closed the gap at the top to Donegal’s Rhys Irwin to 15 points.
With a record five British Supersport titles to his name, Kennedy – runner-up in Saturday’s Sprint race behind Irwin – says his bid for number six is back on track after his second victory of the season.
“There just seemed to be bikes everywhere, blue flags everywhere and I’m not sure if anybody knew what to do,” said Kennedy, who caught slower riders on the final laps.
“For any of the backmarkers it was very difficult to get out of the way, it’s a tight track as well, but most of them have done a really good job; it was all clean, there was no contact, so that was good.
“It was a really difficult race in those conditions, Joe (Talbot) kept me honest through the whole thing, I never got a minute’s breathing space and he kept me honest to the end.
“Up to the last lap I thought I had enough in my pocket but I saw the gap had come down again, and I thought, ‘no, I’m going to have to push on again’.
“I pushed on again and the Honda CBR600 was amazing in that race, so I’m absolutely delighted, especially after the DNF at Snetterton; that puts us right back on the map now in the championship, so I couldn’t have had a better weekend.”
Luke Stapleford, who is second in the standings, slipped off his Macadam Racing Triumph.
Ben Currie brought his Moto Rapido Ducati home in third ahead of Irwin (Performance 15 Suzuki).
Eugene McManus from Randalstown finished seventh on the MMB Racing Ducati, while Lee Johnston was 10th on the SENCAT by Swan Racing Triumph.
Kennedy’s Honda team-mate Dean Harrison, who is one of the big favourites for the Southern 100 road races this week, was also caught out by the wet conditions.
