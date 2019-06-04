I love you brother: Davey Todd in heartfelt tribute to Daley Mathison following fatal crash at Isle of Man TT

Last year’s top Isle of Man TT newcomer, Davey Todd, has paid a heartfelt tribute to team-mate Daley Mathison, who was tragically killed in a crash on Monday.

English competitor Mr Mathison, who was 27 and from Stockton-on-Tees, came off at Snugborough on the third lap of the Superbike race – a section of the course that lies between Braddan and Union Mills.

English competitor Daley Mathison prepares to leave the line in Monday's ill-fated Superbike race at the Isle of Man TT.

Todd, who signed for the same Penz13.com Racing team as Mathison this year, said he was left ‘absolutely heartbroken’ by the tragedy.

In a post on social media, the 23-year-old wrote: ‘I can’t find the words right now. Absolutely heartbroken, I’ve lost so much more than my teammate today… my training partner, my friend, my partner in crime. I love you brother, rest in peace’.