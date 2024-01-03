Ian Hutchinson in 2024 road racing comeback with Milenco by Padgett's Honda team at North West 200 after stroke
and live on Freeview channel 276
The 44-year-old, who became unwell while cycling in Spain last February, was ruled out for the whole season.
Hutchinson’s racing licence was revoked after a stroke was diagnosed, but the three-time NW200 winner has been given the all-clear to race again this year.
The ‘Bingley Bullet’ has been riding a Superstock-spec Milenco by Padgett’s Honda in Spain in preparation for his return, while ‘Hutchy’ also recently participated in a track day at Croft.
His racing licence is set to be renewed by the ACU (Auto Cycle Union) on March 1 and Hutchinson is relishing his return to the 8.9-mile ‘Triangle’ course from May 8-11, when he will compete in the Superbike, Superstock and Supersport classes.
“I was well prepared for 2023 with a lot of testing and training in Spain before I had the stroke,” said Hutchinson, whose career was almost finished by a severe leg injury sustained at the end of a famous year for the English rider in 2010, when he made history by winning five solo races in a week at the Isle of Man TT on Clive Padgett’s Honda machines.
“It was taken away from me again but I have done what I’ve always done and carried on training, I’ve done it for years and years.
“I did it when I had a frame on my leg after 2010 so that I can be ready to go when I need to be because I have never thought it was time to quit.
“Despite everything that has happened I have always wanted to keep racing.”
On his prospects this year, 16-time TT winner Hutchinson said it would be a ‘miracle’ to win again on the big stage.
“I am a realist,” he said. “It would be a miracle to come back and win.
“I made it happen in Macau in 2013 after the 2010 crash – I never gave up on it then. I know where I am now and I know where I can be. Only I can see that.”
Team boss Padgett described the partnership with Hutchinson as a ‘match made in heaven’.
“We are delighted to be racing with Hutchy at the North West 200 again,” he said. “It is a match made in heaven.
“Our record-breaking winning run together began at the North West in 2010 and it is a meeting that has always been close to our hearts.”
Hutchinson last rode for Padgett’s team at the North West 200 in the Supersport class in 2018.