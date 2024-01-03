All Sections
Ian Hutchinson in 2024 road racing comeback with Milenco by Padgett's Honda team at North West 200 after stroke

Yorkshire’s Ian Hutchinson will make his road racing comeback in 2024 with the Milenco by Padgett’s Honda team at the Briggs Equipment North West 200 after suffering a stroke.
Kyle White
By Kyle White
Published 3rd Jan 2024, 06:00 GMT
The 44-year-old, who became unwell while cycling in Spain last February, was ruled out for the whole season.

Hutchinson’s racing licence was revoked after a stroke was diagnosed, but the three-time NW200 winner has been given the all-clear to race again this year.

The ‘Bingley Bullet’ has been riding a Superstock-spec Milenco by Padgett’s Honda in Spain in preparation for his return, while ‘Hutchy’ also recently participated in a track day at Croft.

Ian Hutchinson will ride for the Milenco by Padgett's Honda team in 2024 after suffering a stroke last yearIan Hutchinson will ride for the Milenco by Padgett's Honda team in 2024 after suffering a stroke last year
His racing licence is set to be renewed by the ACU (Auto Cycle Union) on March 1 and Hutchinson is relishing his return to the 8.9-mile ‘Triangle’ course from May 8-11, when he will compete in the Superbike, Superstock and Supersport classes.

“I was well prepared for 2023 with a lot of testing and training in Spain before I had the stroke,” said Hutchinson, whose career was almost finished by a severe leg injury sustained at the end of a famous year for the English rider in 2010, when he made history by winning five solo races in a week at the Isle of Man TT on Clive Padgett’s Honda machines.

“It was taken away from me again but I have done what I’ve always done and carried on training, I’ve done it for years and years.

“I did it when I had a frame on my leg after 2010 so that I can be ready to go when I need to be because I have never thought it was time to quit.

“Despite everything that has happened I have always wanted to keep racing.”

On his prospects this year, 16-time TT winner Hutchinson said it would be a ‘miracle’ to win again on the big stage.

“I am a realist,” he said. “It would be a miracle to come back and win.

“I made it happen in Macau in 2013 after the 2010 crash – I never gave up on it then. I know where I am now and I know where I can be. Only I can see that.”

Team boss Padgett described the partnership with Hutchinson as a ‘match made in heaven’.

“We are delighted to be racing with Hutchy at the North West 200 again,” he said. “It is a match made in heaven.

“Our record-breaking winning run together began at the North West in 2010 and it is a meeting that has always been close to our hearts.”

Hutchinson last rode for Padgett’s team at the North West 200 in the Supersport class in 2018.

