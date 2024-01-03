Yorkshire’s Ian Hutchinson will make his road racing comeback in 2024 with the Milenco by Padgett’s Honda team at the Briggs Equipment North West 200 after suffering a stroke.

The 44-year-old, who became unwell while cycling in Spain last February, was ruled out for the whole season.

Hutchinson’s racing licence was revoked after a stroke was diagnosed, but the three-time NW200 winner has been given the all-clear to race again this year.

The ‘Bingley Bullet’ has been riding a Superstock-spec Milenco by Padgett’s Honda in Spain in preparation for his return, while ‘Hutchy’ also recently participated in a track day at Croft.

Ian Hutchinson will ride for the Milenco by Padgett's Honda team in 2024 after suffering a stroke last year

His racing licence is set to be renewed by the ACU (Auto Cycle Union) on March 1 and Hutchinson is relishing his return to the 8.9-mile ‘Triangle’ course from May 8-11, when he will compete in the Superbike, Superstock and Supersport classes.

“I was well prepared for 2023 with a lot of testing and training in Spain before I had the stroke,” said Hutchinson, whose career was almost finished by a severe leg injury sustained at the end of a famous year for the English rider in 2010, when he made history by winning five solo races in a week at the Isle of Man TT on Clive Padgett’s Honda machines.

“It was taken away from me again but I have done what I’ve always done and carried on training, I’ve done it for years and years.

“I did it when I had a frame on my leg after 2010 so that I can be ready to go when I need to be because I have never thought it was time to quit.

“Despite everything that has happened I have always wanted to keep racing.”

On his prospects this year, 16-time TT winner Hutchinson said it would be a ‘miracle’ to win again on the big stage.

“I am a realist,” he said. “It would be a miracle to come back and win.

“I made it happen in Macau in 2013 after the 2010 crash – I never gave up on it then. I know where I am now and I know where I can be. Only I can see that.”

Team boss Padgett described the partnership with Hutchinson as a ‘match made in heaven’.

“We are delighted to be racing with Hutchy at the North West 200 again,” he said. “It is a match made in heaven.

“Our record-breaking winning run together began at the North West in 2010 and it is a meeting that has always been close to our hearts.”