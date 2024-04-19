Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Hutchinson missed last season after suffering a stroke while cycling in Spain prior to the start of the season.

The 16-time Isle of Man TT winner and triple NW200 winner is also marking the 20th anniversary of his debut at the north coast road race.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Motorcycling - The latest motorcycling news, results, analysis and comment sent direct to your inbox. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hutchinson, who is back with the Milenco by Padgett’s Honda team alongside team-mate Conor Cummins, said: “I’ve raced in a couple of No Limits series meetings in England so far this year and will be out at Oulton Park in the May Day BSB meeting.

Ian Hutchinson on the Milenco by Padgett's Honda during the official BSB test at Donington Park at the beginning of April. Picture: David Yeomans Photography

“I’ve probably been out of action too long now to be able to consider winning just yet but I want to be back out there racing. I know where I am now and I know where I can be. Only I can see that.”

The 44-year-old Yorkshireman, who famously won five TT races in a week with Clive Padgett’s team in 2010, recalled his first race at the North West two decades ago, when Hutchinson crashed in the opening newcomers’ practice session.

“I had won the Senior Manx Grand Prix Newcomer’s race the year before and thought I would give the North West a go,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I was completely on my own in the paddock and wasn’t really properly prepared as I set off in the first newcomer’s practice on my 600.

“Then the session was red-flagged when someone crashed out at Black Hill and went over the cliff.

“A week in hospital with a cracked pelvis wasn’t a great start to my North West 200 career.”

Hutchinson clinched his maiden victory at the event two years later in the Supersport class in 2006 riding for Cookstown team McAdoo Racing Kawasaki.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added another win in 2010 on a Padgett’s Honda before a serious leg injury sustained in a crash at a British championship round at Silverstone at the end of the season almost ended his career.