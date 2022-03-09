Ian Hutchinson set for Isle of Man TT return in Milwaukee BMW challenge for TAS Racing

The Bingley rider has a successful association with the Hector and Philip Neil’s Northern Ireland team and will compete in the Superbike, Superstock and Senior races on the latest BMW M1000RR machinery for the 18-time TT winners.

Hutchinson, who has won 16 times around the Mountain Course, said: “Coming back to the team, where I’ve enjoyed my most recent success at the TT, was something I hoped would be possible throughout this winter and to hear the title sponsor is to be Milwaukee, really was the icing on the cake.

“Both TAS and Milwaukee have given me great success in the past, so I look forward to us all working together again in 2022.”

Ian Hutchinson with TAS Racing's Philip and Hector Neill, and Milwaukee's Dale McElveen.

Milwaukee BMW team principal Philip Neill said the deal to run in the red and white Milwaukee colours with ‘Hutchy’ – who famously won five races in a week at TT 2010 – was a ‘dream scenario’.

“Road Racing and the Isle of Man TT is simply in our DNA at TAS Racing and after two years away, we are now looking forward to racing on the Isle of Man in June. The organising team has made some significant changes during that time away and this year’s TT has the potential to be the biggest ever,” he said.

“To partner with Milwaukee is somewhat of a dream scenario for us all, as we have developed a close relationship with them in recent years. I now can’t wait to see the bikes in action sporting that bright red Milwaukee livery on the Mountain Circuit.

“Our partnership with Ian goes back to 2016 when we enjoyed significant success together, both on the roads and on BSB tracks. So, in this very significant year for TAS Racing, we are delighted to once again team up with Ian for our latest assault on the international road racing events.”

