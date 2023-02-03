Organised by 360 Events, thousands of bike fans from across Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland and the UK are expected through the doors on Saturday and Sunday.

Among the special guests will be leading North West 200 contenders Richard Cooper and Dean Harrison, plus Ulsterman Jeremy McWilliams and former British Junior Superstock champion Korie McGreevy.

Irish motorsport great Ivor Greenwood will also be taking to the stage to participate in a chat show hosted by former rider Gareth Keys.

Richard Cooper is among the special guests at the Motorcycle Plus Show in Belfast this weekend.

A large display of racing and production motorcycles will be exhibited, including the IFS Racing Yamaha machines ridden by Alastair Seeley at last year’s North West 200 and Ulster Superbike Championship, and a line-up of J McC Roofing race bikes.

Entrepreneur and FHO Racing owner Faye Ho will drop in over the weekend to participate in a Q&A session on the stage, with nine-year-old Irish Minibike champion Joel Haire also chatting about his burgeoning career.

Ex-Formula 1 star Heikki Kovalainen’s famous Dallara Nissan World Formula car, one of Ireland’s fastest racing cars, will be on display, offering a special treat for four-wheel enthusiasts.

Kenny Gardner from 360 Events said: “The Motorcycle Plus Show is a great meeting place in the winter to plan your summer months ahead.

Isle of Man TT winner Dean Harrison will be on stage at the inaugural Motorcycle Plus Show in Lisburn this weekend.

“We believe that after four years’ absence the public are ready for a winter motorcycle show once again to launch their year in the great pastimes of motorcycling and motorsport, whether racing, touring or just enjoying riding bikes.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming everyone throughout the weekend. Having been on site for the last two days during set-up, I’m excited to open the doors on Saturday.”

This year’s show is sponsored by AB&C Insurance and supported by Hurst Yamaha, Hurst BMW and Crossan Motorcycles.

The organisers have also pledged to support local charities such as Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council’s Mayoral charity, Helping Hand for the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children, the Atlas Women’s Centre in Lisburn and St John Ambulance service.