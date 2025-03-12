Injury-hit World Superbike star Jonathan Rea admits he has a ‘target’ for his return to racing but remains unable to provide a conclusive timeframe for his comeback.

Motorcycling - The latest motorcycling news, results, analysis and comment sent direct to your inbox. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​The six-time champion was dealt a cruel blow days before the start of the 2025 championship at Phillip Island in Australia when he crashed on the first day of the final winter test.

Rea’s Yamaha landed on his left foot and he suffered multiple fractures due to the impact, forcing him out of the season-opener.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 38-year-old flew home and underwent surgery in Belfast two weeks ago, but Rea has also been ruled out of the second round in Portugal from March 28-30.

Pata Maxus Yamaha World Superbike rider Jonathan Rea is recovering from injury. (Photo by Graeme Brown/GeeBee Images)

Assen in the Netherlands hosts round three from April 11-13, but the Ulster rider says he will only return when his injuries are properly healed to avoid any potential further setbacks.

“It's always difficult when you are injured, and you’re asked about a timeframe,” said the record 119-time WSBK race winner, who is recovering at home.

“Of course, you have a target in your head, but it’s important to listen to the specialists, physios and my coach at home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Sometimes in racing you are so focused on getting back when really the best thing for you might be to miss one more race to allow the injury that bit more.

“I am 100 per cent committed to being on the bike as fast as I can, but WorldSBK is at such a competitive level right now I only want to come back on the bike when I know I can give 100 per cent as that’s what my team, Yamaha and I deserve.

“It’s hard to be patient, but we are going through the process,” he added.

“I was hoping to get the cast off, but it’s staying on for now just to be safe. It needs time, your foot is a really important part of the body for load bearing, so I need to treat the rehab with care, and if that’s another few weeks in a cast then that’s what I’ll do.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The idea is to go into an airboot after the cast comes off which should give me a bit more flexibility, which at least means it’ll be easier to have a wash.”