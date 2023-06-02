Sweeney came off in the first Supertwin in May after Dhu Varren at the same part of the 8.9-mile course where English rider Malachi Mitchell-Thomas tragically lost his life in 2016.

Dungannon man Ryan Farquhar was also seriously hurt in a crash on his KMR Supertwin machine at the same spot during the same year and has not raced since.

Sweeney’s injuries included a broken back and collarbone.

Skerries man Michael Sweeney

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the Republic of Ireland rider says he hopes to be back in action in ‘five or six weeks’, which would leave him clear to compete at the ‘Race of Legends’ at Armoy at the end of July – set to be the final Irish national road race of the year.

“As everyone knows, it was a pretty big one with a lot of bones broke,” said Sweeney, who is in attendance at the TT.

“I broke my back, I have 12 or 13 ribs broke, the collarbone is broke, my hand is broke, my knee is dislocated and there’s a couple of little other small bits.

“But looking at the big picture, we’re hoping to maybe be back in five to six weeks; we’re hoping to be back as quick as we can.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fermanagh’s Lee Johnston was also ruled out of the TT after crashing at the North West 200 in Supersport qualifying.

He was left in a critical condition and spent several days on a ventilator after undergoing a blood transfusion on the golf course in Portstewart, before being airlifted to the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast.

Rising prospect Nathan Harrison’s dream of racing for the Honda Racing UK team alongside John McGuinness at the TT was also thwarted by a crash at the North West.

The Onchan man came off at Church Corner and although he hoped to be fit enough to compete, a joint decision was made between the 24-year-old and the Honda team to sit out the TT.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, Manx rider Conor Cummins is set to miss the first Supersport TT race and Sunday’s Superbike TT.