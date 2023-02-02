Paralysed motorcyclist Claire Lomas with the Suzuki she will ride on the North West 200 course on in May for charity.

Claire was paralysed from the chest down when she fell from her horse as she took part in an eventing competition.

Aged 27 at the time, her life was turned upside down. She lost her career as a chiropractor and could no longer fulfil her passion for riding horses.

Sadly, Claire’s relationship also fell apart in the wake of the accident and she felt she was losing her identity.

Leicestershire mum Claire Lomas on the Suzuki she will use to complete a lap of the North West 200 course in May for charity.

However, determined to rebuild her life, Claire began to push the boundaries of what she could achieve and through a series of remarkable feats has now raised more than £850,000 for charity.

She completed the London Marathon in 2012 in a special bionic suit, demonstrating incredible determination and resilience as she took 17 days to finish the gruelling 26-mile challenge.

An author and motivational speaker, Claire was awarded an MBE in 2017. The Leicester mum has also qualified as a pilot since her accident and learned to ride a motorbike, eventually gaining her racing licence.

Now, Claire is looking forward to her next challenge of completing a charity lap around the 8.9-mile North West 200 course on May 11 after previously riding on closed racing tracks such as Donington Park.

“I am absolutely honoured to have the opportunity to take on this incredible challenge,” Claire said.

“It will be very different to being on a track, which is my only experience. I’m raising money for Nicholls Spinal Injury Foundation so that one-day paralysis can be reversible.”

Claire will ride a Suzuki machine which has been specially adapted with straps to prevent her knees from flapping in the wind and toe clips to keep her feet secured to the foot plates.

A special shifter system allows her to change gears using only her hands.

Her husband and father are part of the team and will help to send her off at the beginning of the lap and receive her on her return.

Claire added: “Straight after my accident I thought life was pretty much over.

“Then I started to explore what I was able to do and found new doors to open, but I never thought I would be riding a motorbike around the roads in Northern Ireland. It’s both scary and exciting in equal measure!”

North West 200 boss Mervyn Whyte said Claire’s ‘courage’ was ‘an inspiration to everyone’ as he prepares to welcome her to Northern Ireland’s biggest motorcycle race in the spring, which takes place from May 9-13.

“What Claire has achieved is remarkable and we will be delighted to welcome her to the North West 200 as she takes on a new challenge in her journey for a very worthwhile cause,” said Whyte.

“Her determination and courage are an inspiration to everyone and Claire will have the support of every North West 200 fan during her lap of the famous 8.9 mile Triangle circuit in May.”

Meanwhile, mental health charity Olive Branch will again be the designated charity of the fonaCAB and Nicholl Oils North West 200 this year.