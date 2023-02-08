A quote under consideration by the sport’s governing body for public liability insurance for Ulster’s five scheduled road races and all short circuit and trials meetings is almost £330,000 – three times more than the £110,000 paid out in 2022.

The Motor Cycle Union of Ireland (Ulster Centre) has been involved in months of negotiations with insurance providers.

A meeting of the body is due to be held on Thursday evening to discuss the matter further.

The Cookstown 100 is due to be the first Irish road race of 2023 in April.

The total cost of insurance for 2023, to include other elements of cover required, is in the region of £410,000.

As a result, the insurance bill for clubs organising a national road race this year would be £53,280 – more than treble the £16,850 they paid in 2022.

The North West 200, which will be officially launched next week, also faces a massive rise from £30,800 to over £97,000.

Short circuit meetings also face a heavy price increase, with insurance payments for one-day events rising from £2,450 in 2022 to £7,750 this year, while clubs running two-day meetings will need to stump up £11,980 compared to £3,790 last year.

Cash-strapped race organisers are already struggling with the financial commitments required to run motorcycle events, with the procurement of sponsorship and local government funding posing significant challenges in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Unless an improved last-minute deal can be secured, the crippling insurance hike could see some races go to the wall.

The insurance situation is equally as bleak in the Republic of Ireland.

Motorcycling Ireland has held talks with insurance brokers but it is understood no accommodation has yet been reached.