Mr Arden, from Wisbech in Cambridgeshire, suffered serious injuries in the incident on Friday.

A statement issued by the NG Road Racing Club said no other competitors were involved in the crash in the club test session held at the Kent circuit.

Mr Arden was airlifted to King’s Hospital in London and underwent emergency surgery, but sadly succumbed to his injuries.

English racer Gary Arden lost his life after a crash at Brands Hatch in Kent.

The statement read: “Following an accident at Brands Hatch Circuit, during a test session at NG Road Racing’s opening event of the season on Friday, 24th March 2023, motorcycle racer Gary Arden crashed heavily sustaining serious injuries. There were no other riders involved.

“The session was immediately red flagged and Gary was treated at the scene by the circuit medical team, before being transferred to the circuit medical centre.

“He was then airlifted to King’s Hospital, London where he underwent emergency surgery.

“It is with great regret, we have to announce that Gary from Wisbech, later succumbed to his injuries.

“NG Road Racing are now working with the Coroner, Police and the Auto Cycle Union in order to investigate the full circumstances of this tragic accident.