Irish Motorbike Awards: All the winners at the gala ceremony in Belfast
AWARD WINNERS
Adelaide Motorbike Insurance Irish Motorcyclist of the Year – GLENN IRWIN
Zerofit Short Circuit Rider of the Year (UK circuits) – GLENN IRWIN
Monster Energy Off Road Rider of the Year – JORDAN SCOTT
Belfast Chauffeur Hire Outstanding Achievement – RICHARD KERR
Kawasaki Young Rider of the Year – CASEY O’GORMAN
Sloane Helicopters Short Circuit Rider of the Year (Irish circuits) – JASON LYNN
Bayview Hotel Team of the Year – MD RACING
A.McLean Bookmakers Race of the Year – LEE JOHNSTON, BRITISH SUPERSPORT FEATURE RACE, SILVERSTONE
Classic Bike Festival Ireland Services to Motorcycling – BARRY DAVIDSON
Coleraine Kawasaki Hall of Fame – EUGENE LAVERTY
IFS International Road Racer of the Year – PETER HICKMAN
Greenlight TV King of the Roads – MICHAEL DUNLOP