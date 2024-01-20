All Sections
News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING

Irish Motorbike Awards: All the winners at the gala ceremony in Belfast

The Adelaide Irish Motorbike Awards took place in Belfast on Friday when a dozen accolades were presented in front of a packed house at the Crowne Plaza Hotel.
By Kyle White
Published 20th Jan 2024, 12:22 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

AWARD WINNERS

Adelaide Motorbike Insurance Irish Motorcyclist of the Year – GLENN IRWIN

Zerofit Short Circuit Rider of the Year (UK circuits) – GLENN IRWIN

Michael Dunlop received the King of the Roads award from Libby Herdman of Greenlight Television at the Adelaide Irish Motorbike awards in BelfastMichael Dunlop received the King of the Roads award from Libby Herdman of Greenlight Television at the Adelaide Irish Motorbike awards in Belfast
Michael Dunlop received the King of the Roads award from Libby Herdman of Greenlight Television at the Adelaide Irish Motorbike awards in Belfast

Monster Energy Off Road Rider of the Year – JORDAN SCOTT

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Belfast Chauffeur Hire Outstanding Achievement – RICHARD KERR

Kawasaki Young Rider of the Year – CASEY O’GORMAN

Sloane Helicopters Short Circuit Rider of the Year (Irish circuits) – JASON LYNN

Bayview Hotel Team of the Year – MD RACING

A.McLean Bookmakers Race of the Year – LEE JOHNSTON, BRITISH SUPERSPORT FEATURE RACE, SILVERSTONE

Classic Bike Festival Ireland Services to Motorcycling – BARRY DAVIDSON

Coleraine Kawasaki Hall of Fame – EUGENE LAVERTY

IFS International Road Racer of the Year – PETER HICKMAN

Greenlight TV King of the Roads – MICHAEL DUNLOP

Related topics:Belfast