Irish motorcycling season concludes this weekend at Mondello Park

Kilkenny’s Richie Ryan holds a healthy advantage of 33 points with three races to go at the Co Kildare circuit as he bids to win the title for the fourth successive year.

The outcome was wide open until the penultimate round last month, when Ryan capitalised on Derek Sheils’ absence to open a cushion at the top of the table as he claimed a hat-trick of victories.

Thomas O’Grady move into second place after finishing as the runner-up in all three races last time out, with Skerries man Michael Sweeney holding third position, 26 points behind O’Grady.

Sheils – who has won four races this year on the Roadhouse Macau BMW – dropped to fourth, with Emmet O’Grady only eight points behind in fifth on the TAG Honda.

O’Grady will compete in next weekend’s final round of the British Supersport Championship at Brands Hatch for Northern Ireland team Wilson Craig Racing.

The Tralee man will partner Yorkshire’s Joey Thompson in Darren Gilpin’s team in the class.

O’Grady, who previously rode in England in the Triumph Triple Challenge, British Superbike Cup and Superstock classes, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity to ride in the British Championship again, and my aim is to stay happy.

“I raced against Darren (Gilpin) at the start of my career when he always got the upper hand. We got to know each other better when I moved to TAG Honda and Darren supported us with technical information, which was invaluable.

“I want to mention a big thanks to all my sponsors that have made this happen, especially TAG team owner Thomas Fitzsimmons for urging me to go and do it and enjoy the experience.

“I have good British Championship knowledge and I am really looking forward to being part of the Wilson Craig Racing Team.”

Offaly’s Kevin Keyes has already secured the Masters Supersport title but misses out this weekend at Mondello after injuring himself in a crash at Donington Park.

Road racer Sweeney and Kevin Baker will fight it out to be crowned Supertwins champion and are separated at the top by only five points.