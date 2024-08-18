“We extend our heartfelt condolences to Louis’s partner Sarah, his family, loved ones, and friends.”

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​An Irish rider has died following a crash during the opening day of qualifying at the Manx Grand Prix on the Isle of Man.

​Louis O’Regan, 43, was involved in an incident at Kate’s Cottage, resulting in a red flag stoppage.

On Sunday evening, a statement from the event organisers said: “With great sadness, the organisers of the Manx Grand Prix can confirm that Louis O’Regan, 43, has died following injuries sustained in an accident at Kate’s Cottage during the opening qualifying session of the 2024 event.

“Louis, an Irishman who lived in Didcot, England, was an experienced competitor at the Manx Grand Prix having made his debut in the 2013 Newcomers A Race, finishing 12th.

Louis O’Regan. (Photo: Official Manx GP)

“He recorded his personal best lap speed in the 2019 Junior Race, lapping at an average speed of 114.7mph.