Northern Ireland’s newest road racing team pulled the wraps off the Kawasaki ZX-10RR that Austrian contender Julian Trummer will ride at this year’s North West 200 and Isle of Man TT.

An exclusive launch event was held at Hinch Distillery in Lisburn on Friday evening, where team owner Dwayne McCracken and Trummer outlined their plans for the 2025 season.

Bangor man McCracken was inspired to run his own team after recovering from cancer. He was given six months to live in 2023 after being diagnosed with inoperable pancreatic cancer, but has defied the devastating prognosis after extensive treatment.

McCracken has been around motorcycle paddocks for many years and has worked as a crew chief for some big names in the past, including 23-time Isle of Man TT winner and most recently Magherafelt rider Paul Jordan.

Lion Heart Moto Racing team owner Dwyane McCracken and son Lewis with Austrian rider Julian Trummer and the Kawasaki ZX-10RR he will race in 2025 at the team launch at Hinch Distillery in Lisburn. (Photo by Gavan Caldwell)

The team is being sponsored by security and risk management firm Legacy Resources and alongside the racing programme, a key objective is raising funds for pancreatic cancer research.

McCracken said: “We’ve a completely new title sponsor on board from outside the industry in Legacy Resources, which is brilliant for the sport.

“It’s amazing and because I’ve been ill it’s given me a purpose, and it’s what I’ve done all my life with being involved in running teams.

“We’re not going to mess about, we’re going to be competitive and I think our goal is top ten at the North West and TT, and I think that’s achievable.

“We’ll be doing all the local road races, Cookstown, Tandragee, the North West – all of them.

“It’s quite humbling the support I’ve had because I’ve had a lot of people coming on wanting to help us and support us, which is just fantastic.”

Trummer, meanwhile, is hoping to crack the 130mph barrier at the TT this year.

Already the fastest mainland European rider to lap the 37.73-mile Mountain Course, Trummer is confident of taking another step forward at the event in June.

“I would have done a high 129mph lap last year but I kind of got held by the yellow flag after David Johnson’s crash at the K-tree, so in my head I know I’m capable of doing 130mph,” he said.

“If I feel happy on the bike I think there’s more possible but I don’t want to speak about it, I just want to get on and do it but to do 130mph is what we have to do to improve for the future.

“At the TT, I’d rather aim for top seven and last year I finished 11th in the Superbike race, so you always have to aim a bit higher.

“I’ve never been on a Kawasaki and first I want to make sure I gel with the bike, but all the things I’ve heard about the bike it should hopefully suit my style.”

Trummer, who rode for Jackson Racing in 2024, will have his first outing with the team over the Easter weekend at the Ulster Superbike meetings at Bishopscourt and Kirkistown prior to the Cookstown 100 in Co Tyrone.