Italian rider Luca Salvadori has died following an accident at the final round of the International Road Racing Championship (IRRC) at Frohburg in Germany.

The 32-year-old lost his life in an incident that also involved German competitor Didier Grams in the Superbike and Superstock class on Saturday.

Grams is reported to have been seriously injured in the crash.

A statement from Salvadori’s Broncos Racing team said: “With infinite sorrow we announce the loss of our Luca Salvadori.

Italian rider Luca Salvadori has died following a crash at the final IRRC round at Frohburg in Germany

“Following an accident on the Frohburg road circuit, the multiple injuries he suffered did not allow him to hang on and he left us.

“We express our deepest sympathy and unite around the family members.”

Salvadori was competing in the IRRC series following a stint in MotoE and also raced in the Italian Superbike Championship.

He had a huge following on social media, with 415k followers on his Instagram account and 583k subscribers to his YouTube channel.

Earlier this year, Salvadori – a wild card entrant – claimed a Superbike double in the IRRC round at Hengelo in the Netherlands in May and a runner-up finish at Schleiz in Germany in June.

Salvadori had secured pole position at Frohburg on Saturday on the Broncos Racing Ducati Panigale in the Superbike/Superstock class ahead of seasoned IRRC riders David Datzer and Erno Kostamo, with Grams fourth fastest.