Davey Todd says his maiden Isle of Man TT victories in 2024 have whetted his appetite for more success on the biggest stage this year.

Todd was presented with the Greenlight Television King of the Roads trophy at the Adelaide Irish Motorbike Awards in Belfast in recognition of a stellar year for the Saltburn man.

He won both Superstock races on the Cheshire Mouldings BMW at the North West 200 and made it a treble for Northern Ireland’s TAS Racing team with victory in the Saturday Supersport race.

Todd, who finished as the runner-up in all three Superbike races behind Glenn Irwin at the North West, claimed a breakthrough TT win in the Superstock race and added a dream triumph in the blue riband Senior finale.

Davey Todd with the Senior TT trophy in 2024

He also won the Solo Championship race at the Southern 100, bagged a hat-trick at Armoy and was declared the winner of the weather-hit Macau Grand Prix in November, where the result was taken based on qualifying positions after the race was cancelled because of wet weather.

The 29-year-old has joined the FHO Racing BMW squad to ride M1000RR Superbike and Superstock machinery and has renewed his links with the Milenco by Padgett’s Racing team to ride a Honda Supersport bike and Paton Supertwin.

Reflecting on an unforgettable season, Todd said: “It was an absolute dream year last year, fantastic from start to finish – not just the roads but the short circuit season with the TAS Racing team.

“They did a fantastic job for me all season and I think everybody recognised that by them getting Team of the Year and it’s thoroughly deserved because they did a fantastic job all the way through – Isle of Man TT, North West wins, Southern 100, Armoy – everywhere we went was a dream so it was a fantastic year.

“To get those first TT wins under my belt was a big thing hanging over my head a little bit and now I’ve got those wins I just want some more.

“It was the best feeling in the world getting my first TT win in that way – the battle all the way along with Michael (Dunlop) and Hicky (Peter Hickman) in the race.

“Then the Senior TT; in my eyes it doesn’t get any better than that so it was perfect. I want more, I want to win more,” added Todd.

“The North West too, I always enjoy the battles at the North West and I’m gutted that Glenn (Irwin) won’t be coming back for some more battles because we always have a fantastic time, but I’m just looking forward to bigger and better things.”