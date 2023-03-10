Isle of Man TT ace Ian Hutchinson on mend after 'stroke' while cycling, thanks Jason O'Halloran for 'saving my life'
Sixteen-time Isle of Man TT winner Ian Hutchinson says he is on the mend after suffering a stroke two weeks ago.
The 43-year-old made the shock revelation on his Instagram page and said he fell ill while cycling in Spain.
Hutchinson said British Superbike rider Jason O’Halloran had ‘saved my life’.
In the post, he wrote: ‘Had a stroke while cycling in Spain 2 weeks ago. Jason saved my life.
“All good now, thank you more than I can ever believe mate.”
Responding to the post, Australian O’Halloran said: ‘You’re a tough bugger’.
Yorkshireman Hutchinson rode for Northern Ireland’s TAS Racing team in 2022 on the Milwaukee BMW.
He finished fourth in the Superbike race and claimed seventh position in the Superstock and Senior races.
Hutchinson famously won five races in a week at the TT with the Padgett’s Honda team in 2010.
A crash later that year at Silverstone left him with a severely broken left leg, which doctors considered amputating.
Against the odds and following countless setbacks and operations, he overcame the injury to return to winning ways at the TT, including chalking up a treble in 2015, when he won both Supersport races and the Superstock race.
His most recent victory around the TT Mountain Course was achieved in 2017, when he won the Superstock race on the Tyco BMW.