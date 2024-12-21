Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Manxman Conor Cummins will ride a Ducati Panigale V2 in the Supersport class for Northern Ireland team Burrows Engineering/RK Racing in 2025.

Motorcycling - The latest motorcycling news, results, analysis and comment sent direct to your inbox. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cummins was announced as the Dungannon team’s new signing in October, taking over from England’s Dominic Herbertson.

The Ramsey man is aiming to recapture his best form next year and in addition to top-spec BMW M1000RR Superbike and Superstock machinery, Cummins now has an exotic Italian Ducati as part of an impressive line-up in the Burrows stable in a change from the Yamaha R6 used with much success by the team in the past.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cummins will be making his Ducati bow on the V2 machine next year and said the team’s decision to switch manufacturers for the Supersport races had only heightened his sense of anticipation for the new road racing season.

Conor Cummins will ride a Ducati Panigale V2 machine in the Supersport class at the major road races in 2025 for the Burrows Engineering/RK Racing team

“I am really excited about riding the Ducati V2 next year,” said the 38-year-old. “It will be the first time I’ve ridden a Ducati and it makes me excited for a couple of reasons.

“Ducati is an iconic brand within motorcycling and they always turn heads with how cool they look so that is one element.

“The second reason and the most important being that I think the Ducati will really benefit me in the way it rides. Coming from conventional four-cylinder 600cc machines I’ve felt that the initial punch off the turn is somewhere I’ve always been compromised because of my stature, but with the twin cylinder Ducati being very strong in the lower rev range I feel that will be a big benefit to my riding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Overall together with the BMW M1000RRs, I think John (Burrows) and the team have put a very capable package beneath me for next year and I’ll be ready to go come the start of the season.”

Team owner Burrows said he felt a change was necessary in the class, with the new generation of Supersport machines adding to the competition.

“I am really looking forward to running the Ducati V2 next year,” Burrows said. “We have campaigned the R6 for a long time now and I felt as if we needed a new challenge and to make our way into the new generation Supersport machines.

“In racing things change fast and you have to run with the times. I had initially thought about running the new Yamaha R9, but again that would have been an unproven package and logistically with timings it might have arrived too close to our important races next year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Ducati is tried, tested and proven in both disciplines of racing and I felt it was the best package to go with for Conor.

“Ducati is an iconic brand and I’m looking forward to running it in 2025.”

Cummins is set to make his debut on the roads for Burrows’ team at the North West 200 in May prior to the Isle of Man TT.