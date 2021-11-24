Isle of Man TT 'going ahead' in 2022 says leading Manx official with responsibility for island's flagship event

The TT was hit with back-to-back cancellations in 2020 and again his year as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, but Rob Callister MHK says the ‘clear message’ is that the event is set to return next year.

Mr Callister was addressing uncertainty around the likelihood of the two-week motorcycling festival making a comeback in 2022 and said a concise statement from government was needed, confirming that the Isle of Man ‘is open for business’.

Speaking on Manx Radio, he said bookings for the 2022 TT were currently almost on a par with the corresponding period in 2019, when the event last went ahead.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Isle of Man TT was last held in 2019 after the Covid-19 pandemic forced successive cancellations in 2020 and 2021.

While there has been no formal announcement from the Isle of Man Government, Mr Callister said: “I can understand the concerns of some people where they’re maybe not getting the clear message, but the clear message is that the events are going ahead in 2022."

He also told Isle of Man TV: "The bookings for 2022 are good and we're almost in line with 2019, which is fantatstic news.

"There may be some sort of confusion around the government's own messaging about what our border strategy is looking like going into 2022.

"This is somethig I'm pushing for and we're one of the few places that still have some restrictions; when we go into 2022, from a tourist point of view, from a TT point of view, we need a very clear message from the Council of Ministers that the Isle of Man is open for tourism and our flagship events."

Earlier this week, the organisers of the Southern 100 confirmed the event's dates for 2022, with the popular Manx race meeting set to take place from July 11-14.

--------------------------------------------------------------

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our advertisers — and consequently the revenue we receive — we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

Visit

https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.